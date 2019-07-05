SECTIONS
Watch: Trump Addresses VP Pence’s Canceled AF2 Trip, but Answer Only Deepens Strange Mystery

By Joe Setyon
Published July 5, 2019 at 11:23am
President Donald on Friday deepened the strange mystery surrounding Vice President Mike Pence’s canceled trip to New Hampshire earlier this week.

On Tuesday morning, Pence, who was already aboard Air Force Two, was called back to the White House due to what a spokesperson for the vice president originally characterized as an “emergency.”

Organizers for the event Pence was set to attend later clarified the change in plans was due to a “diversion,” according to NBC Boston.

Pence press secretary Alyssa Farah eventually claimed Pence “never left Washington, DC.”

“There was no ’emergency callback.’ Something came up that required the VP to stay in DC. We’ll reschedule NH shortly,” she wrote on Twitter.

It’s easy to understand why people have been curious to know why Pence had to cancel his trip.

And Trump’s remarks Friday didn’t really alleviate the mystery.

Asked about the situation by a reporter on the South Lawn of the White House, Trump said: “You’ll know in about two weeks.”

“There was a very interesting problem that they had in New Hampshire that I can’t tell you about,” the president added.

Trump did note that the problem “had nothing to do with [the] White House.”

“There was a problem up there,” he said.

“I won’t go into what the problem was, but you’ll see in about a week or two.”

Joe Setyon
Associate story editor
Joe Setyon is an associate story editor for The Western Journal who has spent his entire professional career in editing and reporting. He previously worked in Washington, D.C., as an assistant editor/reporter for Reason magazine.
