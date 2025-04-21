Watch: Trump Adopts Special Easter Greeting That Godless Libs, Atheists, and Satan Absolutely Hate

Many Americans believe that God has chosen President Donald Trump to save the country and lead a modern Christian revival. To those who followed Trump’s early career, the flamboyant real-estate developer might seem an unlikely figure to do God’s work.

Then again, so was the Apostle Paul.

In an Easter message to the nation on Sunday, the president continued his recent tradition of acknowledging Jesus’ divinity and humbly praising His sacrifice in a way that surely rankled all who either deny God’s existence, seek to undermine Him, or, in some cases, seek to take His place themselves.

“On this Easter Sunday,” Trump said in a clip posted to the social media platform X, “we celebrate His glorious resurrection and proclaim, as Christians have done for nearly 2,000 years, ‘He is risen!'”

Then, the president dwelt on the meaning of Christ’s death and resurrection.

“Through the pain and sacrifice of Jesus on the cross, we saw God’s boundless love and devotion to all humanity. And in that moment of His resurrection, history was forever changed with the promise of everlasting life,” Trump added.

“As we approach this joyous Easter Sunday,” the president continued, “I want to wish Christians everywhere a happy and beautiful and blessed holiday.”

Next, Trump acknowledged America’s special place in Christian history.

If Kamala Harris were president, would she have mentioned Jesus? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (1 Votes) No: 100% (381 Votes)

“America is a nation of believers,” the president said. “We need God. We want God. And with His help we will make our nation stronger, safer, greater, and more prosperous, and much more united than ever before. Thank you to everyone. And have a really happy Easter!”

NEW: The White House releases Easter Day message, declares Jesus Christ is risen. “In that moment of His resurrection, history was forever changed with the promise of everlasting life…” “America is a nation of believers.” He is risen! pic.twitter.com/80h2Qs4vxd — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) April 20, 2025

Trump’s beautiful Easter message left three immediate impressions.

First — and least important — can anyone imagine a President Kamala Harris (perish the thought) delivering a message like that?

Indeed, God saved America from its death knell when Trump defeated Harris in the 2024 election.

Second, one might envision some listeners physically recoiling from Trump’s mention of Jesus’ divinity. Satan and his minions, for instance, undoubtedly squealed at the reference to Christ’s resurrection. Atheists, who for some reason regard most of their faithful fellow humans as deluded, probably did likewise. At minimum, those atheists shook their heads in dismissive condescension.

And of course it makes sense. After all, Satan and his demons want nothing more than to displace God. But atheists, including 19th-century Communist philosopher Karl Marx, reject God for the same basic reason. They hate God’s Creation, so they judge Him. Or they want to be God. Or, if they cannot take God’s place, they at least want to compel their fellow human beings to turn away from God and worship the state in His place.

To a lesser degree, the same holds true for many liberals who think of themselves as Christians. Notice how they talk about Jesus and what they emphasize. In their incomplete formulations, they practically reduce Jesus to a hippie-like moral teacher who wanted to feed the poor. He did want that, of course. But He also came to suffer, die, and thereby wash away sins. And that, for some reason, seems to escape many liberals’ notice.

Third — and most important — Trump has embraced his role as leader, or at least symbol, of a modern revival. He has spoken openly of how God has worked in his life, including crediting the Lord with sparing him from a would-be assassin’s bullet on July 13 in Butler, Pennsylvania.

Thus, if God has indeed chosen Trump, like Paul, to serve His special purpose, who could argue with divine wisdom?

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.