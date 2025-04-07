Share
Watch: Trump Ag. Secretary Brooke Rollins Can Only Laugh When Jake Tapper Shows He's in Utter Denial

 By Michael Schwarz  April 7, 2025 at 8:30am
Members of the establishment media lie with such ease that one wonders if they actually believe the things they say.

Incredibly, it appears that at least one such “journalist” might believe those lies. But who can say for sure?

Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union with Jake Tapper and Dana Bash,” Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins spoke for millions of Americans when she merely chuckled aloud at the establishment propagandist Jake Tapper’s claim that his own partisan sympathies did not lie “on the left.”

“You’ve got two days of data,” Rollins said in a clip posted to the social media platform X. Here she referred to market jitters following President Donald Trump’s “Liberation Day” tariffs, implemented on Wednesday.

“Everyone, especially on your side, on the left, is freaking out,” she continued.

“I’m not on the left,” Tapper insisted.

Conservatives, of course, generally do not watch CNN except when commentator Scott Jennings appears on screen. Those who did happen to tune in, however, undoubtedly spit out their drinks at that moment.

There followed a brief time lag between Tapper making that absurd claim and Rollins either hearing or acknowledging it. When she finally did respond seconds later, she spoke for all of us.

Does the left control the majority of mainstream media?

“Ha,” she laughed and smiled in sarcastic disbelief. “Alright, Jake. Thank you.”

Then she continued. Meanwhile, no change came over Tapper’s face.

As one might expect, X users had a field day with Tapper’s lie.

One user, for instance, posted a clip that featured the CNN propagandist “being a leftwing partisan hack” for three minutes and 14 seconds straight.

Related:
Watch Jake Tapper Run for the Hills as Stephen Miller Catches Him in Desperate Claim on Live TV

Another user posted a slightly shorter video exposing Tapper as “one of the biggest spreaders of the Fine People Hoax.”

And another user called Tapper’s lie “comedy gold,” adding that the CNN propagandist qualifies as merely a “narrative tool.”

“No one’s buying it, Jake. You’re not fooling the public you’re just fooling yourself,” the user added.

In short, either Tapper believes his own lies, or he has the ability to speak them calmly and with no discernible discomfort when confronted with the truth. One wonder which is worse.

Michael Schwarz
Michael Schwarz holds a Ph.D. in History and has taught at multiple colleges and universities. He has published one book and numerous essays on Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and the Early U.S. Republic. He loves dogs, baseball, and freedom. After meandering spiritually through most of early adulthood, he has rediscovered his faith in midlife and is eager to continue learning about it from the great Christian thinkers.
