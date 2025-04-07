Watch: Trump Ag. Secretary Brooke Rollins Can Only Laugh When Jake Tapper Shows He's in Utter Denial

Members of the establishment media lie with such ease that one wonders if they actually believe the things they say.

Incredibly, it appears that at least one such “journalist” might believe those lies. But who can say for sure?

Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union with Jake Tapper and Dana Bash,” Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins spoke for millions of Americans when she merely chuckled aloud at the establishment propagandist Jake Tapper’s claim that his own partisan sympathies did not lie “on the left.”

“You’ve got two days of data,” Rollins said in a clip posted to the social media platform X. Here she referred to market jitters following President Donald Trump’s “Liberation Day” tariffs, implemented on Wednesday.

“Everyone, especially on your side, on the left, is freaking out,” she continued.

“I’m not on the left,” Tapper insisted.

Conservatives, of course, generally do not watch CNN except when commentator Scott Jennings appears on screen. Those who did happen to tune in, however, undoubtedly spit out their drinks at that moment.

There followed a brief time lag between Tapper making that absurd claim and Rollins either hearing or acknowledging it. When she finally did respond seconds later, she spoke for all of us.

“Ha,” she laughed and smiled in sarcastic disbelief. “Alright, Jake. Thank you.”

Then she continued. Meanwhile, no change came over Tapper’s face.

Legit LOLed when Jake “Russia collusion hoax/Kavanaugh hoax/EVERYTHING hoax” Tapper claimed he’s not “on the left.” https://t.co/OyXvuzqbmP — Mollie (@MZHemingway) April 6, 2025

As one might expect, X users had a field day with Tapper’s lie.

One user, for instance, posted a clip that featured the CNN propagandist “being a leftwing partisan hack” for three minutes and 14 seconds straight.

LEFT: Jake Tapper claiming he’s “not on the left.” RIGHT: Three minutes of Jake Tapper being a leftwing partisan hack. pic.twitter.com/cwg9qWAaI0 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 6, 2025

Another user posted a slightly shorter video exposing Tapper as “one of the biggest spreaders of the Fine People Hoax.”

Jake Tapper was one of the biggest spreaders of the Fine People Hoax. He spread that lie dozens of times. Tapper says that he’s not “on the left.” Guess he’s just one of the worst journalists alive.pic.twitter.com/DnCyEKADYr — MAZE (@mazemoore) April 6, 2025

And another user called Tapper’s lie “comedy gold,” adding that the CNN propagandist qualifies as merely a “narrative tool.”

“No one’s buying it, Jake. You’re not fooling the public you’re just fooling yourself,” the user added.

Jake Tapper saying he’s not on the left is comedy gold. This guy spent years pushing DNC lies, burying Biden scandals, and frothing over Trump 24/7 now he wants to play neutral? Get real. He’s not a journalist. He’s a narrative tool. A partisan actor cosplaying as objective… — Deplorable Weirdo (@SchoenPhotog) April 6, 2025

In short, either Tapper believes his own lies, or he has the ability to speak them calmly and with no discernible discomfort when confronted with the truth. One wonder which is worse.

