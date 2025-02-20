Watch Trump Announce Trip to Ft. Knox - Just 1 Objective, 'Make Sure the Gold Is There'

President Donald Trump’s second administration has already confirmed that Americans have had good reason to distrust their government for decades.

With the help of Elon Musk, owner of the social media platform X and head of Trump’s Department of Government Efficiency, the president has exposed billions of dollars or more in what he has rightly characterized as fraud, and he has shown no signs of slowing down in his quest to uncover the magnitude of the establishment’s crimes.

For instance, while speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One late Wednesday, Trump pledged to inspect the U.S. Army installation at Fort Knox near Louisville, Kentucky, so as to ensure that the establishment’s decades-long grand larceny did not include stealing Fort Knox’s gold.

“We’re gonna go into Fort Knox to make sure the gold is there,” Trump said in a clip posted to X.

Note that he said “we.” That does not necessarily mean a personal visit. In fact, it could mean a visit from Musk, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, or some other trusted member of the administration. It should also be noted that, according to the U.S. Mint, the last time a gold vault was inspected by anyone other than authorized personnel was when President Franklin D. Roosevelt inspected the Bullion Depository in 1943 — 82 years ago.

“You know that? We’re gonna go into Fort Knox. Do you know about that?” the president added, speaking to the willfully incurious reporters who surrounded him.

“Are they gonna eliminate more national security positions?” one female reporter asked. Of course she did. She probably had a predetermined set of questions designed to serve the establishment’s preferred narrative.

But Trump knows the game by now, so he returned to the point he wanted to emphasize.

“We’ll see what happens. But one of the things we do want to look — I mean, we hope everything’s fine with Fort Knox, but we’re gonna go to Fort Knox, the fabled Fort Knox, to make sure the gold is there,” he said.

Will the gold be there? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 41% (1103 Votes) No: 59% (1572 Votes)

“Where would the gold have gone?” a reporter asked.

“If the gold isn’t there, we’re gonna be very upset,” the president replied.

.@POTUS: “We’re going to go to Fort Knox — the fabled Fort Knox — to make sure the gold is there.” pic.twitter.com/nFKlTDGXaO — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) February 20, 2025

Trump’s interest in Fort Knox could have several explanations.

First, one could speculate based on related evidence that the president takes a very broad view of U.S. history and has even contemplated returning to the gold standard.

For instance, he has embraced tariffs and extolled the virtues of President William McKinley, who served from 1897 to 1901.

In short, Trump seems to regard the period between 1870 and 1913 as America’s most prosperous era. The Federal Reserve and the income tax date to 1913. In other words, that date marks the end of an age when Americans had control over their own money.

Second, and more important, one need not speculate on the fact that Americans generally have lost faith in our institutions. And it would take volumes to explain why.

In recent history alone, we heard that former President Joe Biden’s administration could not enforce the southern border without fresh legislation from Congress. That proved untrue.

We also heard that NATO funded a war to defend democracy in Ukraine. That proved untrue.

We heard that the so-called COVID “vaccine” stopped transmission of the virus, that we had to keep six feet apart because “science” told us so, that we needed only 15 days to slow the spread, and that the government did not pressure social media companies to censor people who gave dissenting opinions. All of those things proved untrue.

How far back in time would you like to go? The YouTube video that triggered the slaughter at Benghazi? Weapons of mass destruction in Iraq? The Waco massacre?

Last month, Trump signed an executive order mandating the declassification of files related to the assassinations of President John F. Kennedy Jr., his brother and former Attorney General Robert Kennedy, and civil rights icon Martin Luther King Jr.

Here is the real test of public distrust in institutions. Name something in the last 60+ years on which you would bet your life that the government told the truth.

In short, Trump and his surrogates might find that the gold at Fort Knox escaped the establishment’s decades-long plunder. But they have good reasons for checking it out anyway.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.