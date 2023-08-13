Watch: Trump Asked Point-Blank If He Would Take a Plea Deal - 'That's a Wise Guy Question'

There is one thing that former President Donald Trump says he will not be doing — taking any type of a plea deal with regard to his current indictments.

While in Des Moines, Iowa, on Saturday, the 45th president made it very clear when asked, “Is there any chance you would take a plea deal in Georgia?”

“I don’t do plea deals,” Trump bluntly stated.

“We did nothing wrong.

“We don’t ever take a plea deal.”

Trump has been indicted by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg on charges of falsifying business records.

Special counsel Jack Smith has gotten two indictments against Trump, one related to classified documents at Trump’s home in the Mar-a-Lago Club in South Florida, one related to Trump’s challenges to the 2020 presidential election.

Trump is also facing a potential indictment in Georgia, but where it has been reported that Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has a grand jury investigating Trump’s challenge to the 2020 election results in the Peach State.

The current front-runner for the presidential nomination continued, pointing at the reporter:

“We don’t take plea deals,” he said. “That’s a wise guy question.”

Question: Would you take a plea deal? Trump: We don’t take plea deals. I did nothing wrong. That’s a wise guy question pic.twitter.com/WaDIe9YjlD — Acyn (@Acyn) August 12, 2023



He once again reiterated he will not cut a deal as he “did nothing wrong.”

“These indictments are brought out by Biden, who can’t even put two sentences together,” Trump continued. “This is Joe Biden, ’cause he can’t win the election by himself. He can’t win the election based on votes.”

A CNN poll conducted during the month of July showed that out of 1,279 respondents, 59 percent disproved of how President Joe Biden is handling his role as the commander in chief.

Do you think Trump should try to arrange a plea deal? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 1% (16 Votes) No: 99% (1144 Votes)

And to make matters worse for Biden, 54 percent are more confident with Republicans in Congress than the 45 percent who are confident with the current president.

While Trump made it clear Saturday he would not accept a plea deal, it shouldn’t come as a surprise as his lawyer John Lauro only had one word to address it while on an Aug. 6 episode of CBS’ “Face the Nation.”

All Lauro said was “no” and he will “absolutely, 100 percent” file a motion to dismiss the charges.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.