Watch: Trump Attends Barron's Graduation After It Was in Doubt
Former President Donald Trump attended the graduation ceremony of his 18-year-old son, Barron, on Friday in West Palm Beach, Florida.
There was speculation for weeks that the former president might have to miss the event after the judge in his New York City “hush money” trial declined for weeks to announce whether he would allow a one-day recess for Trump to see his youngest child get his diploma.
It ended up working in Trump’s favor as he and his wife, former first lady Melania Trump, attended the graduation ceremony.
On his Truth Social account, Trump wrote that he was headed to the event, and he called his son a “great student, wonderful boy!” and the graduation “very exciting!!!”
A video on the social media platform X showed Trump’s motorcade entering the campus of Oxbridge Academy:
🚨President Trump’s motorcade arrives for Barron Trump high school graduation
Congratulations, Barron! pic.twitter.com/3gHGcwjwTQ
— AJ Huber (@Huberton) May 17, 2024
Other images that went viral on the platform showed Donald and Melania looking on proudly as their son began the next chapter of his life.
Barron Trump’s high school graduation today where Melania, Donald, and Viktor Knavs were all in attendance. Congratulations Barron! 🥳 pic.twitter.com/9lWnvjWisB
— FLOTUS Report (@MELANIAJTRUMP) May 17, 2024
AWESOME photo of President Trump cheering on his son Barron at his graduation today pic.twitter.com/I322wkSCGb
— Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) May 17, 2024
Barron, who is 6-foot-7, towered over those near him when he walked on stage to receive his diploma.
Congratulations Barron William Trump 🎉 pic.twitter.com/2fglUOL6oK
— Karli Bonne’ 🇺🇸 (@KarluskaP) May 17, 2024
🚨 Donald Trump and Melania attend Barron’s Graduation pic.twitter.com/8fkV0MQb80
— Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) May 17, 2024
Trump’s presence in South Florida on Friday ended speculation as to whether his controversial prosecution on alleged business crimes in New York would force him to miss a pivotal moment in Barron’s life.
Judge Juan Merchan, who is presiding over the trial, would not commit for some time to allow the former president to be with his family on Friday. Trump ripped Merchan and the trial last month when the judge said he would make a determination on a court recess for the graduation.
“I was looking forward to that graduation with his mother and father there, and it looks like the judge does not allow me to escape this scam,” Trump said in the courthouse hallway in Manhattan, the New York Post reported.
Merchan had said of permitting a recess, “It really depends on if we are on time and where we are in the trial.”
As for what is next for the president’s youngest child, Trump commented at a recent Mar-a-Lago event that his son was still deciding which college he wanted to attend in the fall.
The University of Pennsylvania and New York University reportedly are among the top contenders for the young man.
