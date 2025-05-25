Share
President Donald Trump speaks to officers from the Palm Beach County Sheriff's department during a law enforcement event in the Oval Office of the White House on May 19, 2025, in Washington, D.C. (Jim Watson - AFP / Getty Images)

Watch: Trump Awards Historic Medals of Sacrifice at White House Ceremony

 By Bryan Chai  May 25, 2025 at 8:00am
President Donald Trump took his commitment to law enforcement even further recently when he honored a trio of fallen officers with first-of-their-kind medals.

Trump posthumously honored three Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office motorcycle deputies, making them the first recipients of the Medal of Sacrifice on Monday.

Cpl. Luis Paez, and deputies Ralph “Butch” Waller and Ignacio “Dan” Diaz, died after being struck by a car in November, according to the Palm Beach Post.

The three of them were waiting on a curb while looking at a deputy’s stalled motorcycle when the accident occurred.

Waller and Paez both died from their injuries that day. Diaz succumbed to his injuries a few days later.

The Florida Highway Patrol is still investigating the crash.

But while the FHP investigates, the White House is honoring them, and you can watch the touching ceremony below:



The official White House X account also posted some candid images of the ceremony, alongside a touching message:

“We will never forget their legacy & we will never forget the debt we owe,” the post noted, quoting Trump.

The Medal of Sacrifice will go to police officers and other first responders killed in the line of duty.

Florida GOP Rep. Brian Mast helped push it forward, and he was thrilled to laud the move on his blog.

“It’s about showing respect,” Mast explained. “And thanks to President Trump, I am proud that the first medals were presented posthumously in the Oval Office to brave deputies from our own community.

“Their legacy deserves more than just words. They deserve a nation that remembers, honors, and stands strong for those representing the Thin Blue Line.

“Support for law enforcement has to extend well beyond National Police Week, and not just in speeches and words, but in action.

“That’s why I’ll continue to fight to make sure those who put their lives on the line for our safety have the resources and support they need.

“As always, I’m proud to back the blue.”

