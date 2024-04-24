Share
News

Watch: Trump Backs Senate Candidate He Once Said Was 'Not MAGA' in Key Swing State

 By Jack Davis  April 23, 2024 at 5:34pm
As Republican David McCormick cruises to an unopposed victory in Pennsylvania’s Tuesday primary elections, the candidate for the U.S. Senate has one big supporter — former President Donald Trump.

McCormick will face Democratic Sen. Bob Casey, who is seeking his fourth term in the Senate.

“lt’s a big day in Pennsylvania. And we hope that people get out there and vote. It’s important to vote to let ’em know that we’re coming on November 5th. We’re coming big,” Trump said Tuesday as he entered the Manhattan courtroom where he is on trial, according to a video posted to X.

“Maybe they’ll think also about a very good person who’s running for the Senate in Pennsylvania: Dave McCormick. And he’s doing a good job. He’s working very hard, successful man, wants to put his success to the country,” Trump said.

Biden Calls for Record-High Taxes ... We're Closing in on a 50% Rate


Trump had already announced he was behind McCormick.

“I am officially giving my endorsement to David McCormick tonight,” Trump said during an April 13 rally in Pennsylvania, according to The Washington Post.

“He wants to run a good ship. He’s a smart guy who was a very successful guy. He’s given up a lot to do this. And I’ll tell you what, he’s the nominee of the Republican Party,” Trump said then.

That’s a far cry from the 2022 U.S. Senate race ultimately won by Democratic Sen. John Fetterman, who defeated Mehmet Oz.

At that time, McCormick was in a seven-person race for the Republican nomination and would not join Trump in saying the 2020 election was stolen, according to the Associated Press.

Was this endorsement the right decision?

Not only was he not endorsed, Trump denounced McCormick as “not MAGA” on the campaign trail.

McCormick had also withheld his endorsement of Trump this year until former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley had dropped out of the race.

But when Trump endorsed him, he was quick to stress that they are a team.

“Thank you, President Trump! PA deserves better — let’s get the job done and retire Bob Casey in November.,” McCormick posted on X.

Biden Campaign Seeking to Use Obama, George Clooney, Possibly Julia Roberts to Garner Support from Hollywood Elites: Report

McCormick has tried to build unity, without stressing conformity.

“You’re going to agree with about 80 percent of what I say … but we disagree 90 percent of the time with the crazy progressive left that’s destroying our country,” he said during one campaign swing, according to ABC.

McCormick sowed the seeds of his 2024 campaign in 2022 by being a graceful loser, according to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

“He stepped aside. He congratulated Oz. By doing so, he earned some support and appreciation among Republicans. He set the tone for another attempt in 2024,” said Christopher Borick, a political scientist at Muhlenberg College in Allentown.

Then he built unity by talking to voters.

“He spent a lot of 2023 meeting grassroots folks, doing dinners, meeting with party chairs and various coalition groups,” said Vince Galko, a Republican strategist. “By the time the fall of 2023 came around, they got to know him more on a personal level. He had a lot of that support built up organically rather than buying it via media or mail. It was a smart strategy to get that behind him and avoid a bruising primary.”

Republican consultant Alex Conant said McCormick “learned the importance of trying to clear the field.”

“He got in very early and secured some important endorsements,” he said. “That’s the sign of a good politician. It shows he’s a better candidate than he was two years ago.”

Conant said Trump’s endorsement is a recognition of McCormick’s achievements.

“The guy who wants to win more than anybody is Donald Trump. The fact that Trump didn’t support or try to recruit an alternative shows Trump wants to win. McCormick’s going to be his best running mate in Pennsylvania,” Conant said.

Tags:
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.

Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Conversation