Share
Commentary
President Donald Trump speaks at FII PRIORITY Miami 2025 Summit in Miami Beach, Florida, on Wednesday.
Commentary
President Donald Trump speaks at FII PRIORITY Miami 2025 Summit in Miami Beach, Florida, on Wednesday. (Roberto Schmidt - AFP / Getty Images)

Watch: Trump Baits Haters by Suggesting He Give Himself the Medal of Honor - They Fall for It, And It's Hilarious

 By Michael Schwarz  February 20, 2025 at 12:51pm
Share

At this point, President Donald Trump’s legions of detractors consist of only two groups: lying psychopaths and propagandized fools.

The president, however, has mastered the subtle art of playing those detractors like a fiddle.

During a speech Wednesday evening at the Future Investment Initiative Institute Priority Summit Miami 2025 — an annual Saudi Arabian investment conference in South Florida, per the Miami Herald — Trump told a story of a harrowing nighttime landing in Air Force One and then tweaked his detractors by joking that he ought to have awarded himself the Congressional Medal of Honor for his bravery.

“I got out of the plane and actually asked my people, you know, I said, ‘Excuse me, I was very brave sitting in that cockpit. Am I allowed to give myself the Congressional Medal of Honor?'” Trump said in a video posted to YouTube, thereby drawing laughter from the audience.

Keep that in mind: The audience members laughed. They knew a master storyteller’s self-deprecating joke when they heard one.

“And they said, ‘I don’t think so, sir,'” the president added. “I said ‘Well, I felt I was extremely brave.'”

Then, he predicted the precise response from his Trump Derangment Syndrome-afflicted enemies in the media.

“Now, here’s the problem with saying a story like that,” the president continued.

Are you surprised that the Trump-haters fell right into the trap Trump set for them?

“When you kid, the press will say, ‘President Donald Trump wanted to give himself the Congressional Medal of Honor.’ Headlines, you know, headlines all over the fake news. We call it the fake news. But we’re all wise to them.”

Readers may view the president’s comments in the YouTube video below. The speech ran nearly 80 minutes in length, but the relevant segment began around the 33:51 mark.

Wise to the fake news indeed.

In fact, Trump knows his enemies so well that he practically orchestrates their unhinged responses to him.

Let us start, for instance, with the lying psychopaths.

Related:
Watch: JD Vance Buries CNN as He Discusses 'The One Thing the President Has Been Unable to Do'

Wednesday on the social media platform X, the pathologically dishonest “Republicans Against Trump” account shared a clip of the president’s self-deprecating remarks on the social media platform X, complete with commentary that described those remarks “so F wierd.”

Note, however, the careful editing of the “Republicans Against Trump” clip. At the precise moment in the speech when Trump began mocking the press for taking him seriously, the clip ended.

Meanwhile, the propagandized fools — one suspects willful blindness induced by unhinged hatred — reared their heads in the comments section.

Thankfully, at least one Trump detractor proved that he or she had a functioning brain.

One X user, however, went a step further and nailed the truth completely. Trump knows exactly how his enemies will react. He owns them.

“Watched it live. Immediately follows with how his haters will edit the clip and make it sound like he wasn’t completely joking,” the user wrote.

In short, Trump’s unhinged and moronic detractors would seem more dangerous if the president did not anticipate and practically orchestrate their insanity.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
Michael Schwarz
Michael Schwarz holds a Ph.D. in History and has taught at multiple colleges and universities. He has published one book and numerous essays on Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and the Early U.S. Republic. He loves dogs, baseball, and freedom. After meandering spiritually through most of early adulthood, he has rediscovered his faith in midlife and is eager to continue learning about it from the great Christian thinkers.
Michael Schwarz holds a Ph.D. in History and has taught at multiple colleges and universities. He has published one book and numerous essays on Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and the Early U.S. Republic. He loves dogs, baseball, and freedom. After meandering spiritually through most of early adulthood, he has rediscovered his faith in midlife and is eager to continue learning about it from the great Christian thinkers.




Watch: Trump Baits Haters by Suggesting He Give Himself the Medal of Honor - They Fall for It, And It's Hilarious
Watch: JD Vance Buries CNN as He Discusses 'The One Thing the President Has Been Unable to Do'
Congress' Job Approval Jumps 70 Percent Since MAGA Took Over in January
Watch Trump Announce Trip to Ft. Knox - Just 1 Objective, 'Make Sure the Gold Is There'
DC People Started Googling Really Disturbing Words the Day USAID Fell to DOGE
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation