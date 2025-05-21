Share
President Donald Trump called out an NBC White House correspondent, calling him "a terrible reporter," while meeting in the Oval Office Wednesday with South Africa President Cyril Ramaphosa, left. At right is Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.
President Donald Trump called out an NBC White House correspondent, calling him "a terrible reporter," while meeting in the Oval Office Wednesday with South Africa President Cyril Ramaphosa, left. At right is Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.

Watch: Trump Berates NBC Reporter Who Tried to Change the Subject During Tense Moment with South African President

 By Bryan Chai  May 21, 2025 at 3:23pm
The fierce rivalry between the president and the news media does not seem likely to abate anytime soon.

On Wednesday, President Donald Trump held a meeting with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa at the White House to discuss a number of issues.

One of those topics included Trump’s polarizing decision to bring in white farmer refugees from the African nation.

It was a noteworthy meeting for several reasons, such as when Trump presented Ramaphosa with some grim footage showing the horrific treatment of white farmers in South Africa.

You can view that tense exchange below:

But that wasn’t the only tense exchange that took place in the Oval Office.

Trump also had another standoff with perhaps his oldest foe: the establishment media.

Is NBC one of the worst media outlets?

After the above video was shown to Ramaphosa, the meeting was naturally opened up to the reporters in attendance, and when it came time for NBC News chief White House correspondent Peter Alexander to ask a question, the president was less than thrilled with it.

“Mr. President, the Pentagon has announced that it would be accepting a Qatari jet to be used as Air Force One –” Alexander began, before Trump interjected.

“Why do you talk about that here?” Trump asked, audibly annoyed with Alexander.

“What are you talking about? You know, you ought to get out of here,” Trump said. “What does this [meeting] have to do with the Qatari jet? They’re giving the United States Air Force a jet, OK? And it’s a great thing.

“We’re talking about a lot of other things,” Trump noted, while nodding his head toward the video he had just played. “And it’s NBC trying to get off the subject of what you just saw.”

While Alexander tried to get another word in, Trump punctuated his thoughts on the matter with: “You know, you’re a terrible reporter.”

You can view the other tense exchange from the White House meeting below:

In February, Trump signed an executive order condemning the “egregious” treatment of white farmers in South Africa.

“The United States cannot support the government of South Africa’s commission of rights violations in its country,” he wrote.

