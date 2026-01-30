WATCH: If Trump Bowed to Dems on Narco-Boats, Nearly 1 Million Americans Could Die, And 126 Narco-Terrorists Would Be Alive - That's What Today's Democrats Are Demanding

U.S. strikes on drug boats are saving American lives, and the only people they hurt are the narco-terrorists reckless enough to keep trying to traffic their product into this country.

During a news conference from the Oval Office Thursday, President Donald Trump took the opportunity to boast about the extent to which these drug boats’ operations have been impeded. Trump said there’s been a substantial drop in narcotics entering the country by that route.

“Drugs entering our country by sea are down 97 percent. So, when you see the boats being hit, those boats kill an average of 25,000 people a boat.

“So that’s 25,000 — I would assume, mostly American lives — but lives are being saved.”

WATCH: Trump says narcotics entering the U.S. by sea have plummeted 97 percent since his strikes on narco-terrorist boats began. The president added that each boat hit was carrying enough drugs to kill 25,000 American citizens.pic.twitter.com/UgVACeNIv8 — The Western Journal (@WesternJournalX) January 30, 2026

According to Military.com, 126 terrorists have been killed in these strikes.

That includes 116 people who were killed immediately, plus 10 more who are presumed dead because their bodies were not found.

Since early September, according to the site, there have been at least 36 strikes.

Doing the math, if each boat carried enough drugs to kill 25,0000 Americans and there have been 36 strikes, that’s 900,000 American lives potentially saved.

Since the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, there has only been one strike.

In October, during a meeting with the media, Secretary of State Marco Rubio responded to criticism of these strikes, putting the solution in very simple terms.

“Bottom line, these are drug boats,” Rubio said.

“If people want to stop seeing drug boats blow up, stop sending drugs to the United States.”

After some probing questions from a media member, Rubio went further. “In this particular case, they are people traveling in international waters, headed towards the United States with hostilities in mind, which includes flooding our country with dangerous, deadly drugs.

“And they’re going to be stopped,” he said.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio: “If people want to stop seeing drug boats blown up, stop sending drugs to the United States.” 🔥🔥🔥pic.twitter.com/Ap6iscmtiE — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) October 22, 2025

As unsightly as the footage of exploding boats may seem, what’s worse are the consequences if drug runners are allowed to succeed in their mission.

The United States is not a dumping ground for narcotics.

The fact that anyone would dispute this or make it a partisan issue speaks to the blindly anti-Trumpian sentiment many Americans are growing fatigued with.

