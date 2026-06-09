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President Donald Trump with his granddaughter Kai Trump, left, Knicks owner James Dolan, Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum, and Environmental Protection Agency director Lee Zeldin attend Game Three of the NBA Finals between the San Antonio Spurs and the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden Monday in New York City.
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President Donald Trump with his granddaughter Kai Trump, left, Knicks owner James Dolan, Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum, and Environmental Protection Agency director Lee Zeldin attend Game Three of the NBA Finals between the San Antonio Spurs and the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden Monday in New York City. (Saul Loeb - AFP /Getty Images)

WATCH THEM ALL: Trump Broke the Internet Last Night with Viral Videos of the Nat'l Anthem, Smirks at Booing Fans, and Chants of 'USA! USA!'

 By C. Douglas Golden  June 9, 2026 at 11:10am
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Sure, the New York Knicks didn’t continue their magical run of 13 consecutive playoff victories in the NBA Finals on Monday, but that didn’t mean there wasn’t excitement inside Madison Square Garden.

With President Donald Trump making an appearance in New York City at the game against the San Antonio Spurs, the atmosphere was definitely tense; yes, the man is a native of Gotham, but this is also a city that just elected Zohran Mamdani as mayor. You had to wonder how this would work out.

As it turns out, pretty good — at least as far as the socials were concerned.

The best thing to come out of a 115-111 loss for the Knicks (not that I’m partisan or anything, cough cough) was, in fact, the reaction of the crowd to Trump, as well as Trump’s reaction right back.

Sometimes, things turned out great, as with footage of Trump’s happiness over the chant “USA! USA!” just before the national anthem:

Of course, there were pretty substantial boos after the crowd realized he was on the Jumbotron, a fact that seemed to also give him a kick:

Yes, which one plays better in Cedar Rapids, Iowa: Booing the president or a president saluting the flag?

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Given that this is the one NBA Finals everyone seems to care about — as well as the Knicks’ chance at their first title in over a half-century — that question isn’t just a hypothetical one. When everyone was watching, the liberal contingent of one of America’s most liberal cities showed the country just what they’re about.

Also an annoyance to the left: the fact that Trump talked with NBA commissioner Adam Silver:

And all of these videos went viral — yugely, as the president might say.

Of course, the left managed to get their fair share of clips from the game — but the point is, the absolute pummeling they were sure was coming? It did not.

Now, as for the Knicks, that’s a different story. Ah, well: Winning it in five is just as good, and they’re still up 2-1. Not that I’m anything but objective here.

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C. Douglas Golden
Contributor, Commentary
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014.
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014. Aside from politics, he enjoys spending time with his wife, literature (especially British comic novels and modern Japanese lit), indie rock, coffee, Formula One and football (of both American and world varieties).
Birthplace
Morristown, New Jersey
Education
Catholic University of America
Languages Spoken
English, Spanish
Topics of Expertise
American Politics, World Politics, Culture




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