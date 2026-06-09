WATCH THEM ALL: Trump Broke the Internet Last Night with Viral Videos of the Nat'l Anthem, Smirks at Booing Fans, and Chants of 'USA! USA!'

Sure, the New York Knicks didn’t continue their magical run of 13 consecutive playoff victories in the NBA Finals on Monday, but that didn’t mean there wasn’t excitement inside Madison Square Garden.

With President Donald Trump making an appearance in New York City at the game against the San Antonio Spurs, the atmosphere was definitely tense; yes, the man is a native of Gotham, but this is also a city that just elected Zohran Mamdani as mayor. You had to wonder how this would work out.

As it turns out, pretty good — at least as far as the socials were concerned.

The best thing to come out of a 115-111 loss for the Knicks (not that I’m partisan or anything, cough cough) was, in fact, the reaction of the crowd to Trump, as well as Trump’s reaction right back.

Sometimes, things turned out great, as with footage of Trump’s happiness over the chant “USA! USA!” just before the national anthem:

“USA! USA! USA!” Chants erupted throughout Madison Square Garden during Game 3 of the NBA Finals with President Trump in attendance. pic.twitter.com/F612ZB3rYK — Fox News (@FoxNews) June 9, 2026

Chants of ‘USA’ in Madison Square Garden! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/0TTZ4l1Tt8 — Margo Martin (@MargoMartin47) June 9, 2026

Of course, there were pretty substantial boos after the crowd realized he was on the Jumbotron, a fact that seemed to also give him a kick:

🚨 LMFAO! President Trump SMIRKS as liberals BOO him at Madison Square Garden during the National Anthem While he’s saluting the flag, the Democrats are jeering 🤡 It’s NYC, he expected that, look at that smile 😂 pic.twitter.com/cMRzfhgcxj — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) June 9, 2026

Yes, which one plays better in Cedar Rapids, Iowa: Booing the president or a president saluting the flag?

Obama was hailed as a pioneer of social media use, but who do you think is the all-time master - Obama or Trump? Obama Trump

Your vote matters! To ensure your vote is counted, a verification link has been sent to . Please check your inbox and click the link in the email to verify your email address and complete your vote. Important: Your vote will not be counted until you click the verification link in the email. Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Obama: 2% (2 Votes) Trump: 98% (88 Votes)

Given that this is the one NBA Finals everyone seems to care about — as well as the Knicks’ chance at their first title in over a half-century — that question isn’t just a hypothetical one. When everyone was watching, the liberal contingent of one of America’s most liberal cities showed the country just what they’re about.

🚨 NOW: President Trump is SALUTING the National Anthem at Madison Square Garden ahead of Game 3 of the NBA Finals He just made history, first sitting president at the Finals! 47 = PATRIOT WHO JUST LOVES AMERICA 🇺🇸🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/FWjEFpsIY8 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) June 9, 2026

🔥 LMAO! President Trump is UNFAZED by the New York liberals booing him during the National Anthem while he’s shown on camera saluting Even GRINNED in response STAY STRONG, 47! REAL Americans support you. pic.twitter.com/40TnrgidC1 — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) June 9, 2026

Also an annoyance to the left: the fact that Trump talked with NBA commissioner Adam Silver:

President Trump chats with NBA Commissioner Adam Silver during Game 3 of the NBA Finals at Madison Square Garden. Also in attendance was Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman, who is currently running for governor of New York as a Republican challenger to Gov. Kathy Hochul. pic.twitter.com/cBTewBJeBX — Fox News (@FoxNews) June 9, 2026

And all of these videos went viral — yugely, as the president might say.

Of course, the left managed to get their fair share of clips from the game — but the point is, the absolute pummeling they were sure was coming? It did not.

Now, as for the Knicks, that’s a different story. Ah, well: Winning it in five is just as good, and they’re still up 2-1. Not that I’m anything but objective here.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success!

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.