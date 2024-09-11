Watch: Trump Calls Kamala Harris Out to Her Face About Abortion Position, Leaves Her Scrambling in Heated Moment

Former President Donald Trump managed to smoke Vice President Kamala Harris out on where she really stands on abortion during Tuesday night’s presidential debate in Philadelphia.

Trump first articulated his position that following the overturning of Roe v. Wade by the Supreme Court in the summer of 2022, the issue has returned to the states for the people to decide.

Harris pledged if elected to reinstitute Roe by federal law, if Congress passed the legislation.

The vice president then claimed that Trump would sign a national abortion ban.

Trump responded, “There she goes again. It’s a lie. I’m not signing a ban, and there’s no reason to sign a ban because we’ve gotten what everybody wanted.”

🚨WOW! RIGHTFUL PRESIDENT TRUMP JUST FACT CHECKED KAMALA HARRIS LIVE ON STAGE AT THE DEBATE! “Well, there she goes again! It’s a lie.” Kamala Harris, NOT Donald Trump, is a LIAR! Kamala definitely wouldn’t want you to share this! pic.twitter.com/5zlLHTCwFP — Bo Loudon (@BoLoudon) September 11, 2024

Harris did not respond if she would allow any restrictions on abortion, beyond saying she supports “the protections” of Roe.

Trump then questioned, “Will she allow abortion in the eight month, ninth month, seventh month?”

Harris interjected, “Come on,” which of course was not an answer.

“Would you do that?” Trump followed up.

He then turned to the moderator, “Why don’t you ask her that question?”

🚨KAMALA HARRIS REFUSES TO SUPPORT ANY RESTRICTIONS ON ABORTION WHATSOEVER. DISGUSTING. pic.twitter.com/27ymBa85MI — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) September 11, 2024

Harris’ mic was left unmuted, in violation of the debate rules, and she began to talk over Trump, wanting him to answer whether he would veto a national abortion ban. He had previously stated it would not be an issue, because his position is that it belongs with the states to decide.

Trump then rightly pointed out under Roe v. Wade, “You could do abortions in the seventh month, the eighth month, the ninth month.”

Harris asserted, “That’s not true.”

Oh, but it is, and as the former attorney general of California and a U.S. senator who served on the Judiciary Committee that approves federal judges, she knows that. No fact check of her from the ABC moderators, of course.

Roe allowed states to ban abortions in the third trimester, but it did not require them to, as The New York Times reported.

The Democratic House passed legislation in 2022 that would have taken that ability away from states to protect late-term pre-born babies, as well as other restrictions allowed under Roe. The bill went beyond Roe, and there can be little doubt that Harris would sign such legislation into law based on her fervent desire to make obtaining abortions a federal right.

The Washington Post reported Harris opposed a bill that would have banned abortions after 20 weeks into the pregnancy.

ABC spent a lot of time covering the abortion issue, probably to try to assist Harris, but Trump got the better of the exchange.

He was able to articulate his view to millions that he supports leaving the issue with the states, while highlighting that Harris wants a Roe, no restrictions regime reinstated.

