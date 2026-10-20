Watch: Trump Calls Slotkin 'Lowlife' for Plan to Terrorize, Deter Future Conservatives With the Threat of Legal Punishment

President Donald Trump called Democratic Sen. Elissa Slotkin of Michigan a “lowlife” on Monday in response to her support for using the threat of government prosecution to deter young Americans from working for Republican administrations.

Speaking at a University of Chicago event on Oct. 13, the former Obama administration CIA official stated, “I want young people coming out of school to say, ‘Should I go work for the Trump administration? Like, that sounds fun. I might get an opportunity.’”

“I want them to be like, Lord, that might be buying myself a ton of problems that I don’t want, and so let me avoid participating in that,” she continued. “I want that deterrence message sent.”

ON UCHICAGO CAMPUS: U.S. Senator from Michigan Elissa Slotkin hopes planned political prosecutions of republican leaders will scare young conservatives from getting involved in politics. @ElissaSlotkin https://t.co/p7NBJpDcQW — The Chicago Thinker (@ThinkerChicago) October 17, 2026

Trump responded to Slotkin’s comments on Monday at the White House, telling a reporter, “That’s a hell of a statement.”

“Slotkin said that there should be prosecutions in order to scare people from going into politics. That’s a Democrat, and that’s what they do. That’s all they’re good at — and you know what? That’s why they’re getting their a**es kicked,” he said.

The president elaborated, “They’ve weaponized government. Slotkin is a low-life who is ruining her state, just destroying her state. What they’re doing is really discouraging people from going into politics. They weaponized government, the Democrats — that’s what they’ve done.”

.@POTUS: “That’s a hell of a statement. Slotkin said that there should be prosecutions in order to scare people from going into politics. That’s a Democrat and that’s what they do. That’s all they’re good at — and you know what? That’s why they’re getting their asses kicked.” https://t.co/oX6fAubz0P — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) October 19, 2026

During the 2024 election cycle, prosecutors from Democrat-led governments charged Trump with a total of 91 crimes.

Biden Department of Justice Special Counsel Jack Smith brought 40 counts for alleged mishandling of classified documents in Florida federal court and four for alleged 2020 election interference in federal court in Washington, D.C.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg brought 34 counts in state court for alleged falsifying of business records, and Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis brought 13 criminal counts related to election interference.

The federal cases went away after the election, along with the Fulton County charges. Bragg did secure a conviction in a New York City court, but the case is under appeal.

Further, New York Attorney General Letitia James’ office won a 2024 nonjury civil trial against Trump. New York Judge Arthur Engoron ruled that Trump and other defendants misrepresented the worth of the Trump Organization properties and imposed $450 million in fines.

Should Trump issue a pre-emptive pardon for his staff as suggested by Ben Domenech? Yes, to protect them from unwarranted prosecutions No, they should face accountability It's not necessary right now Your vote matters! To ensure your vote is counted, a verification link has been sent to . Please check your inbox and click the link in the email to verify your email address and complete your vote. Important: Your vote will not be counted until you click the verification link in the email. Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes, to protect them from unwarranted prosecutions 70% (39 votes) No, they should face accountability 4% (2 votes) It's not necessary right now 27% (15 votes)

However, an appeals court later completely voided the financial judgment in a win for Trump.

The Biden FBI carried out the largest criminal investigation in the agency’s history, which was directed at Trump supporters. It resulted in the Justice Department charging over 1,500 people with Jan. 6-related crimes, though most of the protesters had not engaged in violence.

Trump pardoned, or in a few cases commuted the sentences to time served, those convicted of Jan. 6 crimes.

In response to Trump’s Monday comments about Slotkin, Daily Wire opinion editor Ben Domenech encouraged the president to issue a preemptive pardon to all his staff members before leaving office, as former President Joe Biden did for members of his administration and his son Hunter Biden.

Domenech argued in a Daily Wire piece, “Slotkin and her ilk have done enough to render our politics toxic, horrible, and full of vengeance. For too long, Republicans have been fighting them like they’re just fellow civic-minded Americans whose complaints deserve a hearing. It’s time we dealt with them like they deserve. Stop them in their tracks, and protect young Trump staffers from their vile and vengeful agenda.”

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