Watch: Trump Calls Young NFL Fan Past Security to Give Him a Special Present

President Donald Trump handed a young Washington Commanders fan his presidential challenge coin Sunday after Trump’s visit to Northwest Stadium

The incident was caught in a video posted to X.

Trump was leaving the stadium after Washington’s 44-22 loss to Detroit when he walked past a group of fans chanting “USA.”

The president then gestured for a boy with a Commanders hat and shirt with the number of quarterback Jayden Daniels to come closer.

MUST WATCH! President @realDonaldTrump hands a young boy his presidential challenge coin as he’s leaving the Washington Commanders game ❤️ pic.twitter.com/qmv6e0AVRZ — Margo Martin (@MargoMartin47) November 9, 2025

“Thank you, Mr. President, I’m honored,” the boy said.

“Do you know how much that’s worth?” Trump said to the boy as they shook hands, the boy adding one more thank-you to Trump.

“Have a good time, everyone,” Trump said as he turned to leave.

Did you watch an NFL game on Sunday? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 33% (534 Votes) No: 67% (1103 Votes)

In a post on X, Mario Nawfal noted, Trump has a soft spot for the little guys, turning “a simple goodbye into a lifelong memory.”

“Trump chatted with the kid, slipped him the coin, and made his day surrounded by cheers and security hustle. Capping off a Veterans Day weekend full of flyovers, anthems, and booth banter,” he wrote.

Trump’s appearance was the first appearance of a president at an NFL regular-season game since Jimmy Carter appeared at a 1978 game, according to NBC.

The president also popped by the Fox Sports booth during the game and was asked why he gravitates to sporting events.

“You have the triumph and you have the problems, and you have to get through the problems to hit the triumphs,” Trump said.

Ein Präsident wie aus einem Hollywoodfilm! ✈️🏈 Donald Trump ließ die Air Force One spektakulär tief über das Northwest Stadium donnern – mitten im NFL-Spiel der Washington Commanders gegen die Detroit Lions. Kurz darauf betrat er selbst die Arena – gefeiert von manchen,… pic.twitter.com/iVplJBiitv — Dr. Buzz (@DrBuzzzzz) November 10, 2025

Earlier, Air Force One conducted a flyover at the stadium, as noted by the Associated Press.

Lions quarterback Jared Goff said it was “awesome” that Trump was present at the game.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.