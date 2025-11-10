Share
President Donald Trump greeted a young fan at Sunday’s NFL game between Washington and Detroit.. (Screenshot / Margo Martin on X)
Watch: Trump Calls Young NFL Fan Past Security to Give Him a Special Present

 By Jack Davis and    November 10, 2025 at 8:23am
President Donald Trump handed a young Washington Commanders fan his presidential challenge coin Sunday after Trump’s visit to Northwest Stadium

The incident was caught in a video posted to X.

Trump was leaving the stadium after Washington’s 44-22 loss to Detroit when he walked past a group of fans chanting “USA.”

The president then gestured for a boy with a Commanders hat and shirt with the number of quarterback Jayden Daniels to come closer.

“Thank you, Mr. President, I’m honored,” the boy said.

“Do you know how much that’s worth?” Trump said to the boy as they shook hands, the boy adding one more thank-you to Trump.

“Have a good time, everyone,” Trump said as he turned to leave.

Did you watch an NFL game on Sunday?

In a post on X, Mario Nawfal noted, Trump has a soft spot for the little guys, turning “a simple goodbye into a lifelong memory.”

“Trump chatted with the kid, slipped him the coin, and made his day surrounded by cheers and security hustle. Capping off a Veterans Day weekend full of flyovers, anthems, and booth banter,” he wrote.

Trump’s appearance was the first appearance of a president at an NFL regular-season game since Jimmy Carter appeared at a 1978 game, according to NBC.

The president also popped by the Fox Sports booth during the game and was asked why he gravitates to sporting events.

“You have the triumph and you have the problems, and you have to get through the problems to hit the triumphs,” Trump said.

Earlier, Air Force One conducted a flyover at the stadium, as noted by the Associated Press.

Lions quarterback Jared Goff said it was “awesome” that Trump was present at the game.

Truth and Accuracy

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Conversation