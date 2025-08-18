Watch: Trump Can't Help But Comment on Zelenskyy's Clothing During White House Greeting

President Donald Trump appeared pleased with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s choice to wear a suit Monday, in contrast to their February meeting at the White House.

Trump met Zelenskyy’s limousine outside the West Wing, and the two shook hands.

Zelenskyy could be heard saying, “Best I have,” in reference to the suit he was wearing, which was all black, including jacket, pants, shirt, and tie.

“I love it,” Trump responded, and the two smiled in an extended handshake.

The president then put his hand on Zelenskyy’s back as a reporter asked what his message to the people of Ukraine and Europe was.

“We love them,” Trump responded.

President Trump welcomes President Zelenskyy to the White House 🇺🇸🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/AUNT7Ayvaj — Margo Martin (@MargoMartin47) August 18, 2025

The good feelings of the interchange were in contrast to those at their meeting in February, when Trump abruptly ended an Oval Office meeting with Zelenskyy after the Ukrainian leader tried to lecture the president about the form U.S. support should take.

At that meeting, Zelenskyy was not wearing a suit, opting, as he has done since Russia’s invasion of his country, for black cargo pants, sweatshirt, and work boots, according to the Times of India.

Real America’s Voice reporter Brian Glenn asked him at the time, “Why don’t you wear a suit?”

“A lot of Americans have problems with you not respecting the dignity of this office,” he added.

Zelenskyy responded, “I will wear costume after this war will finish.”

Q: “Why don’t you wear a suit?” Ukrainian President Zelenskyy: “I will wear costume after this war will finish.” pic.twitter.com/FzJqjIAQHa — CSPAN (@cspan) February 28, 2025

Politico pointed out that in Ukrainian, the word “suit” can be translated as “kostyum.”

Glenn told Zelenskyy on Monday, “You look fabulous in that suit!”

REPORTER: “You look fabulous in that suit!”@POTUS: “I said the same thing!” 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/aRQLIOYJJC — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) August 18, 2025

“I said the same thing!” Trump interjected.

“That’s the one that attacked you last time,” the president noted, referring to Glenn.

Zelenskyy said to the reporter, “And you’re in the same suit,” drawing laughs in the room, including from Trump.

The Ukrainian leader further noted, “See, I changed, you’re not.”

