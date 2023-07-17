Watch: Trump Chides Rival DeSantis 'to Get Home' Amid Florida's Insurance Crisis and Campaign Woes

Former President Donald Trump took a shot at Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis on Saturday, telling DeSantis to return to his home state, where insurers are fleeing because of high insurance costs and increased risks from natural disasters.

Trump spoke at the Turning Point Action Conference in West Palm Beach, Florida, where he accused DeSantis of ignoring the ongoing insurance crisis in Florida.

“We are totally dominating DeSanctus right here in the state of Florida,” Trump said at the event.

“So, we want him to get home and take care of insurance because you have the highest insurance in the nation,” Trump added.

Farmers Insurance announced last week that it would be ending home, auto and umbrella coverage in Florida, The Hill reported.

The American Automobile Association has followed in Farmers Insurance’s footsteps as well, having announced it would not renew home and car insurance for some policyholders in Florida, according to CBS News.

During his speech at Turning Point, Trump said DeSantis should use his campaign’s money against President Joe Biden instead of trying to “divide” the GOP.

“DeSanctimonious and his establishment handlers are wasting such precious time and resources to divide the party,” Trump said. “They’re dividing the party. Although, he’s dropping so quickly.”

Should Gov. DeSantis pause campaigning to more closely handle Florida’s insurance crisis? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (20 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

“He’s probably not going to be in second place much longer,” Trump added, referring to DeSantis’ place in polling.

Trump argued that DeSantis would be unable to end the war in Ukraine, but assured those in attendance and watching at home that he would have it settled within 24 hours.

“Ron DeSanctus cannot do it because he is owned and controlled by the globalist establishment who always put America last,” the former president said.

“We all saw how quickly DeSanctus reversed himself on Ukraine,” Trump said, referring to comments DeSantis made during an interview with Tucker Carlson during Blaze Media’s “The Summit.”

Trump: Ron DeSanctus.. he’s owned and controlled by the globalist establishment pic.twitter.com/HYdpJda1PI — Acyn (@Acyn) July 16, 2023

Although DeSantis is widely seen as Trump’s main rival in the 2024 GOP primary, the Florida governor’s poll numbers have rarely seen any improvement in recent months.

In a RealClearPolitics poll, Trump leads DeSantis 53.8 percent to 19.7 percent, with no other candidates reaching double digits.

DeSantis has been trying to assure his supporters he has what it takes to defeat Trump, according to NBC News.

In a July 6 memorandum to “friends and family,” obtained by NBC News, DeSantis’ campaign wrote that it was “ready to win this marathon.”

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.