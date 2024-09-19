Watch: Trump Completes 'Historic' Bitcoin Transaction to Buy Burgers for Packed Bar

Former President Donald Trump is making cryptocurrency great again.

On Wednesday, the GOP presidential nominee stopped at Manhattan’s PubKey bar and used Bitcoin to buy beers and burgers for patrons.

The New York Post reported that this marked the first time in history an American president used cryptocurrency to make a purchase.

The establishment, which prides itself on being a “Bitcoin bar” where patrons can pay for pub fare with the novel currency, welcomed Trump and touted the significance of this event.

“One of the most historic transactions in #bitcoin history was just made. President @realDonaldTrump buying burgers at @PubKey_NYC with @tpacchia,” the caption said on the X post on Wednesday.

“Block height: 861871. You saw it here first,” PubKey noted.

One of the most historic transactions in #bitcoin history was just made. President @realDonaldTrump buying burgers at @PubKey_NYC with @tpacchia. Block height: 861871 You saw it here first. pic.twitter.com/moHUIKDxej — PUBKEY (@PubKey_NYC) September 18, 2024

Trump, who stopped at the bar on his way to his Long Island rally, was also quite proud of this moment. “It’s history,” he said as the crowd cheered.

The former president later urged anyone who is a “crypto maniac” to cast their ballots for him.

“Everybody that’s a crypto guy, a ‘crypto maniac’ as I call them, because they really are, they believe, get out and vote because if you vote, we cannot lose,” Trump said.

“We want to get everybody that agrees with you people, what you’re doing … there’s a lot of people, and they’ve been treating you very badly at the SEC,” the former president went on.

Trump was referring to President Joe Biden’s Securities and Exchange Commission crackdown on cryptocurrency, which has created a problem for Democrats.

“We’re going to treat you very fairly. You have to get out and vote,” Trump added.

Trump’s ability to connect with cryptocurrency users provided a stark contrast to Democrats, who have had a hard time embracing it.

While there’s some hope that Vice President Kamala Harris may be warmer to the industry, Reuters noted that crypto stocks tanked after she performed well in the debate and ostensibly upped her chances of winning in November.

Coinbase’s researchers have found that the political makeup of those who own or have purchased cryptocurrency is split about evenly in swing states, with 41 percent identifying as Democrats, 39 percent as Republicans, and 20 percent as independents.

Although Harris would do well to emulate Trump’s enthusiasm, she is unlikely to make such a gamble that could upset big-money donors who amass their wealth through conventional currencies.

Meanwhile, Trump is doing more with cryptocurrency than just purchasing food for supporters.

According to USA Today, Trump unveiled his family’s new cryptocurrency venture, World Liberty Financial, on Monday.

He spoke of the importance of facing adversaries like China head-on to beat them to the punch.

“If we don’t do it, China is going to do it. China is doing it anyway,” Trump said.

“But if we don’t do it, we’re not going to be the biggest, and we have to be the biggest and the best,” Trump promised.

Even if Harris wanted to jump on this bandwagon, she could never bring herself to embrace cryptocurrency fully.

Leftists like her have a visceral hatred for crypto because it provides users freedom from the machinations of the Federal Reserve and the establishment politicians.

It’s the one money pot they haven’t figured out how to get their sticky fingers into — and they can’t stand it

