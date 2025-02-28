Share
President Donald Trump greets Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as he arrives at the White House Friday.
President Donald Trump greets Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as he arrives at the White House Friday. (Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images)

Watch: Trump Couldn't Resist Making a Sly Comment About Zelenskyy's Outfit as He Welcomed Him to White House

 By Bryan Chai  February 28, 2025 at 11:26am
If you’re a European leader who needs something from America, maybe it’s best (for you) to just stay at home and call the Resolute desk instead.

You might end up like French President Emmanuel Macron, who was effectively “big brothered” by President Donald Trump when the two met on Monday.

(Macron was pleading with Trump on a number of topics, including how to handle Russian aggression, before ultimately acquiescing and giving the U.S. president what he wanted.)

Or, you might end up like Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who was on the receiving end of Trump’s sharp — and oftentimes antagonistic — wit.

Zelenskyy visited the White House Friday, undoubtedly to discuss a wealth of issues, such as America’s commitment to fighting Ukraine’s war, or Ukraine’s commitment to aiding America.

But before the two presidents got around to discussing the meat-and-potato issues, Trump couldn’t resist making a quip about the way the usually slovenly-dressed Zelenskyy was attired.

Take a look at the viral moment for yourself below:

Despite a raucous press pool, Trump initially kept his playful jab quiet and directed at just Zelenskyy.

“Look at you, you’re all dressed up,” the mics picked up Trump telling Zelenskyy, suggesting this has been a topic of discussion between the two before.

And while the audio was a bit muddled, it sounded like Zelenskyy responded to Trump by saying, “I had to,” whatever that means. It’s worth noting that Zelenskyy was relatively stone-faced and seemingly unamused by the quip.

Trump then turned to the press pool, and in a much louder, clearer voice, jested, “He’s all dressed up today.”

A reporter then butted in by (loudly) trying to ask Trump about Russian President Vladimir Putin, but neither Trump nor Zelenskyy responded.

The two instead posed for a photo op, with Trump’s frame hulking over the much smaller Zelenskyy (another aspect of Trump’s “big brothering” European leaders is that he genuinely towers over most of them).

Another angle of the viral moment, this time from CSPAN, showed that Trump otherwise greeted Zelenskyy very warmly at the White House, jokes about his wardrobe notwithstanding.

Trump eventually told reporters “Thank you,” and whisked Zelenskyy into the White House to discuss matters that are surely more important than the Ukrainian president’s fashion sense.

Look, in the grand scheme of things, it’s really not that important, but it’s genuinely refreshing to have a personable leader in the White House again.

Given that Joe Biden has the charisma, athleticism, and mental acuity of a comatose gazelle (when he’s not outright lying), having Trump’s quips — and even his mean tweets — back feels like an oasis in the desert.

Of course, it helps his cause immensely that his actual actions are backing up his witty remarks, but even if his actions were lacking, it’s clear that Trump, at the very least, certainly knows how to play the part of a charismatic leader.

And that’s more than either of the last two Democratic presidential nominees can say — which is a big reason why the Democrats don’t have the White House, House, or Senate right now.

