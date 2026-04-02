President Donald Trump rightly proclaimed during a lunch with Christian leaders on Wednesday that Jesus Christ’s resurrection is the greatest miracle in all of human history.

Further, thanks to Christ’s act of obedience in going to the cross to pay the price for humanity’s sins, nothing can separate us from the love of God, he asserted.

“On Good Friday, the Son of God was nailed to the cross, crucified, and he died for all of us. It was a day of darkness, but it wasn’t the end, by any means, it was not the end,” the president said.

Read the Rest — Subscribe Now You've reached the end of the free preview.

Join thousands who rely on us for trusted news.

Unlock Full Access

Already a subscriber? Sign in

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.