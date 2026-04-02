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President Donald Trump proclaimed the Gospel very clearly in his message Wednesday to Christian leaders.
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President Donald Trump proclaimed the Gospel very clearly in his message Wednesday to Christian leaders. (Alex Brandon - pool / Getty Images)

Watch: Trump Declares that Because of Jesus' Death and Resurrection, 'Not One Thing Can Separate Humanity from the Power of God's Everlasting Love'

 By Randy DeSoto  April 2, 2026 at 2:02pm
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President Donald Trump rightly proclaimed during a lunch with Christian leaders on Wednesday that Jesus Christ’s resurrection is the greatest miracle in all of human history.

Further, thanks to Christ’s act of obedience in going to the cross to pay the price for humanity’s sins, nothing can separate us from the love of God, he asserted.

“On Good Friday, the Son of God was nailed to the cross, crucified, and he died for all of us. It was a day of darkness, but it wasn’t the end, by any means, it was not the end,” the president said.

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Randy DeSoto
Contributing Journalist
Randy DeSoto has written more than 4,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




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