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President Donald Trump speaks during a Women's History Month event in the East Room of the White House on March 12, 2026, in Washington, D.C.
President Donald Trump speaks during a Women's History Month event in the East Room of the White House on March 12, 2026, in Washington, D.C. (Alex Wong / Getty Images)

Watch: Trump Declares He Will Likely Be President Who Frees Cuban People - Mortifies Libs Again by Saying 'I Can Do Anything I Want'

 By Jack Davis  March 17, 2026 at 6:30am
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Nearly 70 years after Fidel Castro imposed communism on Cuba, President Donald Trump said he believes he will be the American commander-in-chief who finally frees the Cuban people.

The Trump administration has redoubled its pressure on Cuba by cutting the island’s lifeline of Venezuelan oil in the aftermath of the U.S. operation that brought former Venezuelan dictator Nicolas Maduro to the United States.

Cuba last week acknowledged talks with the United States against a backdrop of economic hardships and rising protests.

On Monday, Trump was asked about his plans for Cuba.

“It’s a beautiful island; great weather,” Trump said in a video posted to X.

“You know, all my life I’ve been hearing about the United States and Cuba. When will the United States do it?” Trump said.

Trump predicted he would have “the honor of taking Cuba.”

“Whether I free it, take it — I think I could do anything I want with it, if you want to know the truth. They’re a very weakened nation right now,” he said.

Related:
Watch: Cuban Protesters Assault Communist Party Headquarters as Trump's Anti-Communist Policies Make Waves

On Monday, The New York Times reported that one U.S. negotiating position with Cuba is that President Miguel Díaz-Canel step down. The outlet noted that behind the scenes, Raúl Castro, 94, the brother of Fidel Castro, still holds unofficial power.

Ricardo Zúniga, an Obama administration National Security Council official who held secret talks with Cuba, said change at the top is both symbolic and substantive.

“It makes perfect sense to me; that’s what I would have done,” Zúniga said. “The captain goes down with the ship, and this ship is going down.”

As noted by the BBC, Cuba’s power grid collapsed Monday, leaving millions of the island’s residents without power.

Last week, protests against the government resulted in the burning of a Communist Party office.

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Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




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