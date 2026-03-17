Watch: Trump Declares He Will Likely Be President Who Frees Cuban People - Mortifies Libs Again by Saying 'I Can Do Anything I Want'

Nearly 70 years after Fidel Castro imposed communism on Cuba, President Donald Trump said he believes he will be the American commander-in-chief who finally frees the Cuban people.

The Trump administration has redoubled its pressure on Cuba by cutting the island’s lifeline of Venezuelan oil in the aftermath of the U.S. operation that brought former Venezuelan dictator Nicolas Maduro to the United States.

Cuba last week acknowledged talks with the United States against a backdrop of economic hardships and rising protests.

On Monday, Trump was asked about his plans for Cuba.

“It’s a beautiful island; great weather,” Trump said in a video posted to X.

“You know, all my life I’ve been hearing about the United States and Cuba. When will the United States do it?” Trump said.

Trump: Cuba, it’s a beautiful island. Great weather. I will be having the honor of taking Cuba. Whether I free it, take it. I think I can do anything I want with it, if you want to know the truth pic.twitter.com/Po7J9tJMr2 — Acyn (@Acyn) March 16, 2026

Trump predicted he would have “the honor of taking Cuba.”

“Whether I free it, take it — I think I could do anything I want with it, if you want to know the truth. They’re a very weakened nation right now,” he said.

BREAKING: Officials in Cuba report an island-wide blackout in the country of some 11 million people as its energy and economic crises deepen. https://t.co/wT1MJYLdFC — The Associated Press (@AP) March 16, 2026

On Monday, The New York Times reported that one U.S. negotiating position with Cuba is that President Miguel Díaz-Canel step down. The outlet noted that behind the scenes, Raúl Castro, 94, the brother of Fidel Castro, still holds unofficial power.

Ricardo Zúniga, an Obama administration National Security Council official who held secret talks with Cuba, said change at the top is both symbolic and substantive.

🚨 🎥 26 years ago Donald Trump said this to Cuban Americans. “One day Cuba will be free.” In the same speech he laughed and said: “Maybe I’ll end up the greatest developer in the country… or maybe the greatest president.” Now look at what’s happening. Cubans are rising up… pic.twitter.com/TMulpjtHy3 — War Correspondent (@warDaniel47) March 15, 2026

“It makes perfect sense to me; that’s what I would have done,” Zúniga said. “The captain goes down with the ship, and this ship is going down.”

As noted by the BBC, Cuba’s power grid collapsed Monday, leaving millions of the island’s residents without power.

Last week, protests against the government resulted in the burning of a Communist Party office.

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