SECTIONS
Politics US News
Print

Watch: Trump Delights Crowd by Obliging Young Boy’s Request on Florence Visit

By Randy DeSoto
at 3:11pm
Print

President Donald Trump granted a young boy’s request for a hug while handing out hot meals to Hurricane Florence victims in North Carolina on Wednesday.

In video of the moment taken at a Baptist church serving as a hurricane relief center in New Bern, a boy who was volunteering was introduced to the president as “Tucker.”

Trump then turned to greet some people who had driven up in their car for meals.

Tucker then asked, “Mr. President, can I have a hug?”

Trump immediately opened up his arms and offered the boy a hearty embrace.

TRENDING: Franklin Graham Calls Out ‘Socialist-Leaning Dems’ in Wake of Kavanaugh Accusations

“Where’s your dad?” the commander in chief wondered.

A man back in the crowd signaled that he was, and Trump gave him a thumbs up, saying, “You did a good job.”

Another boy working with Tucker then asked if he could have a picture with the president, which he also obliged.

Is the federal government doing a good job responding to Hurricane Florence?


Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

The Associated Press reported Trump reassured the residents of both North and South Carolina that the whole country and specifically the federal government stands with them.

“America grieves with you and our hearts break for you. God bless you,” he said during a briefing at a marine base in Havelock, North Carolina. “We will never forget your loss. We will never leave your side. We’re with you all the way.”

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper told Trump that his state had experienced an “epic” storm, with many residents losing their homes and approximately 10,000 still remaining in shelters.

“We will be there 100 percent,” pledged Trump. “All of the folks from the federal government that are around the table are confirming it.”

At least 37 deaths over a three-state region are blamed on Florence.

RELATED: Trump: Exposing FBI Could Be One of the ‘Crowning Achievements’ of Presidency

In Conway, South Carolina, he asked those gathered, “Is everybody OK?” and then assured them it was “going to be OK.”

Trump promised significant resources will continue to flow from Washington.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Print

Popular Right Now

Chris Agee

Brett KavanaughAlex Wong / Getty Images

‘Witness’ Named by Kavanaugh Accuser Sends Statement to Judicial Committee Contradicting the Story

Jack Davis

Brett KavanaughWin McNamee / Getty Images

Kavanaugh Accuser’s Lawyer Contradicts the Original Story in CNN Interview

Jack Davis

Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh gestures during his confirmation hearing on Sept. 6.Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

Kavanaugh Releases Statement After Accuser Identifies Herself. He Isn’t Backing Down.

Nick Givas

Andrew Napolitano on "Fox & Friends" set.Fox News / screen shot

Judge Nap Chimes In on Kavanaugh Accusations

Jack Davis

Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, left, and Cristina King Miranda, right.

Classmate Deletes Tweet That Supported Ford’s Claim Against Kavanaugh

Jack Davis

A polygraph machine in operation.Shutterstock

Ex-FBI Agent Sounds Alarm on Kavanaugh Accuser’s Polygraph Test

Jack Davis

Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh is pictured during his speech accepting President Donald Trump's nomination on July 9, 2018. C-SPAN screen shot

Erickson: No, the GOP Should Not Treat Kavanaugh Accusation as Credible

Brandon Weichert

Donald Trump grins at his audience.Evan El-Amin / Shutterstock

Woodward Book Proves 1 Thing Liberals Fear: Trump Isn’t Breaking, the Deep State Is

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.