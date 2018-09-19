Watch: Trump Delights Crowd by Obliging Young Boy’s Request on Florence Visit

President Donald Trump granted a young boy’s request for a hug while handing out hot meals to Hurricane Florence victims in North Carolina on Wednesday.

In video of the moment taken at a Baptist church serving as a hurricane relief center in New Bern, a boy who was volunteering was introduced to the president as “Tucker.”

Trump then turned to greet some people who had driven up in their car for meals.

Tucker then asked, “Mr. President, can I have a hug?”

Trump immediately opened up his arms and offered the boy a hearty embrace.

“Where’s your dad?” the commander in chief wondered.

A man back in the crowd signaled that he was, and Trump gave him a thumbs up, saying, “You did a good job.”

"Can I have a hug?" Pres. Trump embraces young boy while handing out meals to families at a relief center in North Carolina. https://t.co/Y96wkSeJJF pic.twitter.com/ZUFsRnYyu8 — ABC News (@ABC) September 19, 2018

Another boy working with Tucker then asked if he could have a picture with the president, which he also obliged.

The Associated Press reported Trump reassured the residents of both North and South Carolina that the whole country and specifically the federal government stands with them.

“America grieves with you and our hearts break for you. God bless you,” he said during a briefing at a marine base in Havelock, North Carolina. “We will never forget your loss. We will never leave your side. We’re with you all the way.”

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper told Trump that his state had experienced an “epic” storm, with many residents losing their homes and approximately 10,000 still remaining in shelters.

“We will be there 100 percent,” pledged Trump. “All of the folks from the federal government that are around the table are confirming it.”

At least 37 deaths over a three-state region are blamed on Florence.

The President in Conway, South Carolina. A resident shared these pictures of @realDonaldTrump as he walked through the area. @wis10 pic.twitter.com/ESlyjeoYjX — Paul Rivera (@PaulRiveraNews) September 19, 2018

In Conway, South Carolina, he asked those gathered, “Is everybody OK?” and then assured them it was “going to be OK.”

Trump promised significant resources will continue to flow from Washington.

