Watch: Trump Delivers Special Veterans Day Message to Servicemen and Women

Former President Donald Trump released a video on Thursday to honor U.S. military personnel in a Veterans Day message that promised America “will come back.”

“On this Veterans Day, I’d like to pay tribute to all of those incredible people, and you are indeed incredible people, who serve so well and so strong and so powerfully in the United States Armed Forces,” Trump said.

“We love you. Our nation respects you. The world respects you. And we will come back.”

“We love you, our nation respects you, the world respects you, and we will come back. “Our Country will be back and will be back stronger than ever. Happy Veterans Day.” 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/lJ5eTtnZjT — Liz Harrington (@realLizUSA) November 11, 2021

The video also hinted at trials America has faced under the Biden administration.

“Our country has gone through a lot. The last period of time has been very, very tough watching what you had to watch,” Trump said.

The former president concluded his brief video with a message of hope to encourage veterans and other Americans.

“But our country will be back and will be back stronger than ever,” he said. “Happy Veterans Day.”

Trump was known for the actions he took to support military veterans during his term as president. He signed the VA Mission Act in 2018 to expand and improve veterans’ access to health care.

The same year, Trump also signed an executive order to streamline the process of forgiving student loan debt for disabled veterans and to help veterans transition to civilian life after their military service.

In 2017, Trump also signed the Harry W. Colmery Veterans Educational Assistance Act of 2017, known as the Forever GI Bill. The act removed certain time restrictions on the use of GI Bill benefits and expanded other benefits.

Trump also took extra measures to show appreciation to troops during his time in office. In 2018, he traveled to Iraq with then-first lady Melania Trump to surprise troops the day after Christmas.

President Trump and the First Lady traveled to Iraq late on Christmas night to visit with our troops and Senior Military leadership to thank them for their service, their success, and their sacrifice and to wish them a Merry Christmas. pic.twitter.com/s2hntnRwpw — Kayleigh McEnany 45 Archived (@PressSec45) December 26, 2018

Under the Biden administration, the military has had a different experience.

In less than one year in office, Biden’s failed military departure from Afghanistan has led to strong disapproval among many in the military community.

In addition, COVID-19 vaccine mandates for military personnel have led to frustration as many troops may be removed from service for failing to comply with the Biden administration’s deadlines to be vaccinated.

