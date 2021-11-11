Share
News

Watch: Trump Delivers Special Veterans Day Message to Servicemen and Women

 By Dillon Burroughs  November 11, 2021 at 10:15am
Share

Former President Donald Trump released a video on Thursday to honor U.S. military personnel in a Veterans Day message that promised America “will come back.”

“On this Veterans Day, I’d like to pay tribute to all of those incredible people, and you are indeed incredible people, who serve so well and so strong and so powerfully in the United States Armed Forces,” Trump said.

“We love you. Our nation respects you. The world respects you. And we will come back.”

Trending:
Judge Makes Huge Announcement in Rittenhouse Trial: The Jury Members Were Filmed

The video also hinted at trials America has faced under the Biden administration.

“Our country has gone through a lot. The last period of time has been very, very tough watching what you had to watch,” Trump said.

The former president concluded his brief video with a message of hope to encourage veterans and other Americans.

“But our country will be back and will be back stronger than ever,” he said. “Happy Veterans Day.”

Should Trump run for president in 2024?

Trump was known for the actions he took to support military veterans during his term as president. He signed the VA Mission Act in 2018 to expand and improve veterans’ access to health care.

The same year, Trump also signed an executive order to streamline the process of forgiving student loan debt for disabled veterans and to help veterans transition to civilian life after their military service.

In 2017, Trump also signed the Harry W. Colmery Veterans Educational Assistance Act of 2017, known as the Forever GI Bill. The act removed certain time restrictions on the use of GI Bill benefits and expanded other benefits.

Trump also took extra measures to show appreciation to troops during his time in office. In 2018, he traveled to Iraq with then-first lady Melania Trump to surprise troops the day after Christmas.

Related:
Franklin Graham Sends Veterans Day Warning: US Is Under Attack 'From Within'

Under the Biden administration, the military has had a different experience.

In less than one year in office, Biden’s failed military departure from Afghanistan has led to strong disapproval among many in the military community.

In addition, COVID-19 vaccine mandates for military personnel have led to frustration as many troops may be removed from service for failing to comply with the Biden administration’s deadlines to be vaccinated.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



loading

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
Dillon Burroughs
Breaking News/Media Reporter
Dillon Burroughs reports on breaking news for The Western Journal and is the author or co-author of numerous books.
Dillon Burroughs reports on breaking news for The Western Journal and is the author or co-author of numerous books. An accomplished endurance athlete, Burroughs has also completed numerous ultramarathons. He lives in Tennessee with his wife and three children.




loading
Report: Border Patrol Arrests Afghans, Syrians and Other 'Significant Interest Migrants' Crossing Southern Border Into Texas
Watch: Trump Delivers Special Veterans Day Message to Servicemen and Women
GOP Senator Rips Biden Over Rittenhouse Comment, Says Dems Continue to Revert to Name-Calling
Prosecutorial Misconduct: Rittenhouse Could Walk After Prosecution Grossly Mishandles Questioning
Rittenhouse Judge Blasts Prosecution, Says They Made 'Grave Constitutional Violation'
See more...

Conversation

Notice: Due to threatened de-monetization, we have temporarily removed commenting while we build a long-term commenting solution that allows you to voice your opinion freely and allows us to continue to publish the news fearlessly and cover topics that you care about. If you would like to personally partner with The Western Journal to help us continue publishing while under relentless assault by Big Tech, please visit our subscription page here. We encourage you to share this article and discuss with your friends.