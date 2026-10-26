Watch: Trump Demands El-Sayed Be Forced Through Metal Detector at Senate If He Ends Up Winning

President Donald Trump hit Abdul El-Sayed hard on Sunday, noting that the Democratic U.S. Senate candidate from Michigan is linked to groups that support terrorism.

“Anyone with that record of support for jihadists would be screened and unable to get a seat on an airplane. They certainly should not give him a seat in the United States Senate,” Trump said during a Michigan rally, according to a video clip posted on X.

“He would be the only senator that will have to go through a metal detector before he’s allowed to go into the Senate. I want him to have a metal detector,” Trump said.

Trump: El-Sayed would be the only senator that will have to go through a metal detector before he’s allowed to go into the Senate. I want him to have a metal detector https://t.co/secPYORCwe — Acyn (@Acyn) October 25, 2026

In a Truth Social post on Sunday, Trump called El-Sayed “a Jihadist Member of the Muslim Brotherhood — A man who should never be allowed inside the Halls of our Great and Beautiful Capital Building, in Washington, D.C”

“Everything he stands for is bad for our Country, which is now the ‘HOTTEST’ by far, anywhere in the World!” Trump wrote.

“Abdulrahman Mohamed El-Sayed wants our Country to go to Sharia Law. If it ever does, he should be the first that’s tried!” Trump posted.

El-Sayed is battling Republican former Rep. Mike Rogers, who has also pointed to his opponent’s connections to Islamic groups.

Evidence of El-Sayed’s family members supporting the Muslim Brotherhood has emerged during the Senate campaign.

What do you think is the biggest threat posed by El-Sayed? Support for terrorism Pushing Sharia Law Divisive political rhetoric Your vote matters! To ensure your vote is counted, a verification link has been sent to . Please check your inbox and click the link in the email to verify your email address and complete your vote. Important: Your vote will not be counted until you click the verification link in the email. Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Support for terrorism 50% (5 votes) Pushing Sharia Law 40% (4 votes) Divisive political rhetoric 10% (1 vote)

“Abdul Mohamed El Sayed’s sister-in-law got placed on the terrorist watchlist by the HUSSEIN OBAMA ADMINISTRATION,” conservative commentator Eric Daugherty wrote on X.

Daugherty was referring to reports that Mariam Jukaku, a sister of El-Sayed’s wife, Sarah Jukaku, said in a lawsuit contesting her placement on the terrorist watchlist that she became aware of it in 2012.

The 2016 filing said that while at the Detroit Metropolitan Airport, her boarding pass “was stamped with the ‘SSSS’ designation, indicating that she had been designated as a ‘known or suspected terrorist,’” according to The Midwesterner.

“While passing through security, she was subjected to extensive searches, pat downs and chemical testing,” the lawsuit said, noting that Jukaku filed complaints with several federal agencies.

“Without providing evidence?” El-Sayed literally signed a letter in 2012 in support of the Muslim Brotherhood in Egypt. His campaign refuses to explain it. His sister said his family was MB. His father in law, who is a founding member of ISNA — an offshoot of the MB — donated hundreds of thousands to his campaign. There is not a single anti-MB measure he supports. He says about Islamic terrorists trying to murder Jewish kindergarteners, “Hurt people hurt people,” and equates Dearborn-based terrorists trying to kill schoolkids with the IDF’s targeted killing of Hezbollah members. He was caught on tape during this campaign saying he wouldn’t say anything about Ayatollah Khamenei’s death because too many of his constituents were upset about it. He campaigns with Hasan Piker, who says Hamas is better than Israel and speaks warmly of Hezbollah. There is no more thoroughly sourced claim in politics than that El-Sayed is sympathetic to radical Islam and connected to Islamic extremists. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) October 22, 2026

Eman Abdelhadi, El-Sayed’s half-sister, cheered on Hamas one year after Israeli civilians were slaughtered on Oct. 7, 2023, according to Fox News.

“I want to say, Allahu Akbar,” Abdelhadi said in an “October 7th blessing,” posted to Instagram on Oct. 7, 2024.

El-Sayed said his campaign is not governed by what his sister said, a similar distancing used to try to separate the candidate from Hasan Piker, a leftist commentator and supporter of El-Sayed who has said the United States deserved the 9/11 attacks.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Share X WhatsApp Telegram More Email Copy link Share using your device Article link — select and copy