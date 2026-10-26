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President Donald Trump arrives on stage to deliver remarks during an election rally at McMorran Place Sports & Entertainment Center on Oct. 25, 2026, in Port Huron, Michigan.
President Donald Trump arrives on stage to deliver remarks during an election rally at McMorran Place Sports & Entertainment Center on Oct. 25, 2026, in Port Huron, Michigan. (Alex Wong / Getty Images)

Watch: Trump Demands El-Sayed Be Forced Through Metal Detector at Senate If He Ends Up Winning

 By Jack Davis  October 26, 2026 at 6:20am
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President Donald Trump hit Abdul El-Sayed hard on Sunday, noting that the Democratic U.S. Senate candidate from Michigan is linked to groups that support terrorism.

“Anyone with that record of support for jihadists would be screened and unable to get a seat on an airplane. They certainly should not give him a seat in the United States Senate,” Trump said during a Michigan rally, according to a video clip posted on X.

“He would be the only senator that will have to go through a metal detector before he’s allowed to go into the Senate. I want him to have a metal detector,” Trump said.

In a Truth Social post on Sunday, Trump called El-Sayed “a Jihadist Member of the Muslim Brotherhood — A man who should never be allowed inside the Halls of our Great and Beautiful Capital Building, in Washington, D.C”

“Everything he stands for is bad for our Country, which is now the ‘HOTTEST’ by far, anywhere in the World!” Trump wrote.

“Abdulrahman Mohamed El-Sayed wants our Country to go to Sharia Law. If it ever does, he should be the first that’s tried!” Trump posted.

El-Sayed is battling Republican former Rep. Mike Rogers, who has also pointed to his opponent’s connections to Islamic groups.

Evidence of El-Sayed’s family members supporting the Muslim Brotherhood has emerged during the Senate campaign.

What do you think is the biggest threat posed by El-Sayed?

“Abdul Mohamed El Sayed’s sister-in-law got placed on the terrorist watchlist by the HUSSEIN OBAMA ADMINISTRATION,” conservative commentator Eric Daugherty wrote on X.

Daugherty was referring to reports that Mariam Jukaku, a sister of El-Sayed’s wife, Sarah Jukaku, said in a lawsuit contesting her placement on the terrorist watchlist that she became aware of it in 2012.

The 2016 filing said that while at the Detroit Metropolitan Airport, her boarding pass “was stamped with the ‘SSSS’ designation, indicating that she had been designated as a ‘known or suspected terrorist,’” according to The Midwesterner.

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“While passing through security, she was subjected to extensive searches, pat downs and chemical testing,” the lawsuit said, noting that Jukaku filed complaints with several federal agencies.

Eman Abdelhadi, El-Sayed’s half-sister, cheered on Hamas one year after Israeli civilians were slaughtered on Oct. 7, 2023, according to Fox News.

“I want to say, Allahu Akbar,” Abdelhadi said in an “October 7th blessing,” posted to Instagram on Oct. 7, 2024.

El-Sayed said his campaign is not governed by what his sister said, a similar distancing used to try to separate the candidate from Hasan Piker, a leftist commentator and supporter of El-Sayed who has said the United States deserved the 9/11 attacks.

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Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
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Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




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