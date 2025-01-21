Watch: Trump Discovers Message Biden Left for Him in the Oval Office

President Donald Trump had a little help from the media Monday as a presidential tradition lived on.

Fox News reporter Peter Doocy was watching Trump sign executive orders in the Oval Office when he popped a question to Trump, according to a video posted to YouTube.

“President Trump, did President Biden leave you a letter?” Doocy asked.







“He may have,” Trump replied as he continued to sign executive orders before pausing.

“Don’t they leave it in the desk?” Trump said, looking at the drawers of the Resolute Desk. “I don’t know.”

Finally, as Trump pulled the center drawer out further, he uttered a long, “Ooooh.”

“What’s in there?” Trump was asked.

Trump thanked Doocy, adding, “It could have been years before we found it.”

Trump showed the letter to the assembled media and said, “Maybe we should all read it together.”

The letter had “47” written on the outside of the envelope.

Although the idea was a winner in the minds of the assembled journalists, Trump thought better of the concept.

“Maybe I’ll read it first and then make that decision,” Trump said.

“I may not have seen this for months,” Trump said, after thanking Doocy again.

“Happy to help with the passing of the torch,” Doocy said.

Trump is signing orders in the Oval Office and fielding questions from reporters. He says he thinks he will impose 25% tariffs on both Canada and Mexico by Feb. 1 and is demurring on whether he’ll impose additional tariffs on China. pic.twitter.com/3GvkOHZG7Q — Josh Wingrove (@josh_wingrove) January 21, 2025

During the time that Trump chatted with the media while signing executive orders, he was at pains to highlight the contrast between him and his predecessor.

“Did Biden ever do news conferences like this?” Trump asked, according to USA Today.

The tradition of a president leaving a letter to his successor began with former President Ronald Reagan, who left a note for former President George H. W. Bush in 1989, according to Fox News.

“George, I treasure the memories we share and wish you all the very best. You’ll be in my prayers,” Reagan wrote, according to USA Today.

