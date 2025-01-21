Share
News

Watch: Trump Discovers Message Biden Left for Him in the Oval Office

 By Jack Davis  January 21, 2025 at 9:02am
Share

President Donald Trump had a little help from the media Monday as a presidential tradition lived on.

Fox News reporter Peter Doocy was watching Trump sign executive orders in the Oval Office when he popped a question to Trump, according to a video posted to YouTube.

“President Trump, did President Biden leave you a letter?” Doocy asked.



“He may have,” Trump replied as he continued to sign executive orders before pausing.

“Don’t they leave it in the desk?” Trump said, looking at the drawers of the Resolute Desk. “I don’t know.”

Finally, as Trump pulled the center drawer out further, he uttered a long, “Ooooh.”

“What’s in there?” Trump was asked.

Trump thanked Doocy, adding, “It could have been years before we found it.”

Is Peter Doocy a good White House correspondent?

Trump showed the letter to the assembled media and said, “Maybe we should all read it together.”

The letter had “47” written on the outside of the envelope.

Although the idea was a winner in the minds of the assembled journalists, Trump thought better of the concept.

“Maybe I’ll read it first and then make that decision,” Trump said.

“I may not have seen this for months,” Trump said, after thanking Doocy again.

Related:
Trump Pardons Tech Pioneer Who Was Arrested in Library's Sci-Fi Section, Given Two Life Sentences

“Happy to help with the passing of the torch,” Doocy said.

During the time that Trump chatted with the media while signing executive orders, he was at pains to highlight the contrast between him and his predecessor.

“Did Biden ever do news conferences like this?” Trump asked, according to USA Today.

The tradition of a president leaving a letter to his successor began with former President Ronald Reagan, who left a note for former President George H. W. Bush in 1989, according to Fox News.

“George, I treasure the memories we share and wish you all the very best. You’ll be in my prayers,” Reagan wrote, according to USA Today.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Breaking: House OKs Laken Riley Act - Next Stop, Trump's Desk
Trump Publicly Reveals the Letter Biden Left for Him
Afghan Man Arrested After Horrific Attack on German Daycare Group
Trump Issues Blistering Response to Woke 'So-Called Bishop': 'Nasty in Tone and Not Compelling'
Trump's First Interview to Take Place in Oval Office, Fox News Legend to Host
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation