Now-former President Joe Biden and President Donald Trump participate in the CNN Presidential Debate at the CNN Studios on June 27, 2024, in Atlanta, Georgia.
Now-former President Joe Biden and President Donald Trump participate in the CNN Presidential Debate at the CNN Studios on June 27, 2024, in Atlanta, Georgia. (Justin Sullivan / Getty Images)

Watch: Trump Doubles Down on the One Thing Biden's 'Much Better At' Than Him

 By Jack Davis  June 15, 2025 at 5:00am
President Donald Trump has admitted one area in which he does not exceed former President Joe Biden.

“Unlike Biden, I stay awake at night thinking about how to save our country. He was much better at sleeping than me,” Trump said in a video posted to X on Friday.

“He could sleep on a beach, he could sleep on a beach with cameras rolling. I can’t do that,” he said.

Trump made a similar jab at Biden in March.

“Well, the only thing I totally admired about ‘Sleepy’ Joe Biden is the following: He’d go to a beach, he’d lay down in a cot, barely able to get his feet through the sand, he’d lay down, and within minutes he’s sleeping and you have cameras watching him,” Trump said in an interview with Fox News’ Laura Ingraham.

Do you think Trump would’ve beaten Biden head-to-head in the November election?

“I could never do that. I would never be able to sleep like that,” he added.

“That’s about the only thing that I think was wonderful,” Trump said.

On Friday, Trump’s light-hearted jab at Biden gave way to an indictment of the former president’s term in office.

Walls Closing In? Biden Aides Agree to Testify About Potential Cover-Up of His Health Decline

“The previous administration — I could go point after point, everything they did. Open borders, men playing in women’s sports, transgender for everybody — everybody, let’s go transgender. What a group of people. They must have hated our country,” Trump said, according to the Daily Wire.

Earlier this month, Trump ordered a review of “certain presidential actions” taken during the Biden administration.

A fact sheet accompanying Trump’s presidential memorandum said the goal of the investigation was to determine “who ran the United States while President Biden was in office” for four years.

“Reports indicate that, for years, Biden suffered from serious cognitive decline,” the fact sheet said.

“Biden’s advisors severely restricted his news conferences and media appearances, scripting his conversations with lawmakers, government officials, and donors,” the document added.

“Biden’s cognitive issues and apparent mental decline were reportedly even ‘worse’ in private, with those closest to him attempting to conceal it from the public,” the fact sheet said.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.

Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Conversation