Donald Trump is a man of the people. Joe Biden is a wannabe.

After giving a speech in Florida on Friday night, Trump stopped by a pizza restaurant in Fort Myers, according to Newsweek. A crowd that appears to have spontaneously formed loved it.

Florida Rep. Byron Donalds, who represents Fort Meyers, was with Trump. Donalds tweeted, “[Southwest Florida] is Trump Country, and together we will give President Trump four more years in the White House.”

America’s President paid the people of my district a visit in Downtown Fort Myers, and it was an honor to be a part of this moment alongside my youngest son Mason. SWFL is Trump Country, and together we will give President Trump four more years in the White House. 🇺🇸🍕🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/JlD2gd5siE — Byron Donalds (@ByronDonalds) April 22, 2023

So much love in Lee County, Florida! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/l4BgVtkUDl — Jason Miller (@JasonMillerinDC) April 22, 2023

Donald Trump is a man of the people. No one else gets this kind of welcome. pic.twitter.com/cy0DofARSD — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) April 22, 2023

It’s difficult to deny Trump’s popularity. We’re still a long way from the 2024 primary election, but if the latest polls are any indicator, Trump has the momentum at this point in the game.

According to a Harvard/Harris poll from this week, Trump has a whopping 35-point lead over his closest contender, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, for the 2024 GOP presential nomination.

If the primary were held today, 55 percent of voters would support Trump and 20 percent would support DeSantis. The fact that DeSantis won a landslide victory in his 2022 gubernatorial election underscores Trump’s popularity.

According to the Harvard/Harris poll, Trump is also ahead of Biden in a head-to-head matchup. Forty-five percent would vote for Trump if the election were held today and 40 percent would vote for Biden.

That’s not much of a lead, but the poll also found that 63 percent of those surveyed said Biden should not run again. Fifty-five percent said the same of Trump. Those numbers may bode well for the younger candidates.

Whatever the case, Trump knows how to draw a crowd. Biden? Not so much.

Journalist Katie Daviscourt tweeted side-by-side videos of Trump at the pizza joint and Biden at an ice cream shop. The comparison speaks for itself.

President Trump vs. Joe Biden

getting pizza 🍕 getting ice cream🍦 pic.twitter.com/ZyYkbXS68q — Katie Daviscourt (@KatieDaviscourt) April 22, 2023

In the 2020 race, Biden drew a meager crowd to an event in Florida’s Broward County, a Democratic stronghold. (To be fair, it was during the pandemic.) Anthony Man, a political writer for the South Florida Sun Sentinel, said “perhaps 60 people” gathered at a senior center to hear Biden’s remarks on “senior issues.”

Perhaps 60 people in room at Southwest Focal Point Senior Center in Pembroke Pines for @JoeBiden remarks on senior issues.

Room has social distancing circles on carpet. Everyone wearing masks. Mostly media, some campaign staff, some Broward Democratic activists. pic.twitter.com/tix76Ex7YB — Anthony Man (@browardpolitics) October 13, 2020

Truth be told, Biden appears to have a plethora of senior issues of his own.

What does it all mean? It’s hard to tell. Polls are just a snapshot of a moment in time and things change. One thing is for certain, though — don’t count Trump out.

He’s not only popular with a large swath of Americans, but he’s also a survivor. The political machine that is the Washington establishment has been out to get Trump for years. And they’re still at it.

Trump survived the Russian collusion hoax and two impeachments. In all likelihood, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s and New York Attorney General Letitia James’ obsessive attempts to drum up crimes to bring Trump down aren’t going to pan out.

In fact, the more they try to bring him down, the more popular he seems to get. Trump raised $4 million in 24 hours after the Bragg indictment.

Like I said, it’s too early to say what will happen in 2024. But you can bet Trump is going to make it interesting.

