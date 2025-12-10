Watch: Trump Drives a Stake Through the Heart of Fake News That He's Ticked at Hegseth and Noem

One of the oldest tactics in war is to divide your enemy’s forces, be it mentally by subterfuge or physically with military tactics.

The strongest armies in the world aren’t nearly as effective when there is a genuine divide splitting the forces.

All good leaders know this simple fact — and are also acutely aware of the need to defend against it because of how effective it is.

President Donald Trump is approaching the one-year mark of his second term, and it’s been a lot of the same song and dance from his usual adversaries in the establishment media.

Namely, they’re still trying to denigrate the president and his team, clearly trying to sow — or at least create the impression of sowing — division in his cabinet.

CNN, a longtime adversary of Trump, put out a report recently declaring that many of his cabinet members are expecting some sort of turnover as he approaches one year in office. Some big names, like Secretary of War Pete Hegseth and Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, were floated as those Trump was less than satisfied with.

MS NOW, formerly MSNBC, is another Trump nitpicker. That outlet came out with a report slamming Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, who the outlet said was on “very thin ice” with the administration.

Taken at face value, these reports would easily paint the picture of a fractured — and therefore ineffective — MAGA base.

Trump, however, took umbrage with these characterizations and effectively drove a stake through the hearts of the nakedly divisive efforts from the establishment.

Trump: “I read a story that I was unhappy with Pete because he was attacking drug dealers. I said that’s not exactly right, I would say very much the opposite. Pete Hegseth has been phenomenal. I read a story that I’m unhappy with Kristi. I’m so happy with her.” pic.twitter.com/to2XCriDX1 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 10, 2025

“I read a story that I was unhappy with Pete because he was attacking drug dealers,” Trump mentioned in a now-viral clip. “I said that’s not exactly right, I would say very much the opposite. Pete Hegseth has been phenomenal.

“I read a story recently that I’m unhappy with Kristi. I’m so happy with her. I mean, we have a closed border. We have a border that’s the best border in the history of our country. Why would I be unhappy? She’s fantastic, actually.

“We have a fantastic cabinet. Really fantastic cabinet.”

Trump did take a joking shot at U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, but it was obviously a joke and engendered some laughs.

Jokes? “Phenomenal” Pete? “The best border in the history of our country”?

These are not the quips of a leader worried about a fractured base.

Sorry, leftist media: It looks like you’ll have to try a different tactic to tear down the Trump administration.

Have you considered pushing candidates who are actually likable in elections?

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.