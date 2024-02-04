Watch: Trump Drops 2 Massive Names Who Could Be His VP During Fox News Interview

Former President Trump dropped some names Sunday after being asked about whom he would pick as his running mate, but said no decision has been made.

Trump told “Sunday Morning Futures” host Maria Bartiromo that he would not make an announcement any time soon, according to Fox News.

“We have so many great people in the Republican Party,” he said, adding that he will not name his choice “for a little while.”

“What criteria are you using to identify who your running mate is?” Bartiromo asked.

“Always, it’s gotta be one thing. It’s gotta be who would be a good president. I mean, you always have to think that, because in case of emergency. Things happen, right? No matter who you are, things happen. That’s gotta be number one,” Trump said.

The interview is below:

Trump parried as Bartiromo asked for a name.

“Well, I have a lot of good people,” he said. “I have a lot of good ideas.”

When asked if he had told his potential running mate anything, Trump replied, “I talk to everybody.”

“You know, I called Tim Scott and a lot of people like Tim Scott, and I said you’re a much better candidate for me than you are for yourself,” Trump said, referring to Republican Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina. “When I watched him, he was fine. He was good, he was fine, but he was very low key.

“I watched him in the last week, defending me and sticking up for me and fighting for me – I said, ‘Man, you’re a much better person for me than you are for yourself.’”

He said Scott had been a “tiger” on his behalf.

When Bartitomo pressed, Trump said it “could be” Scott but it also “could be a lot of people.”

Trump also gave a shout-out to Republican Gov. Kristi Noem of South Dakota.

“Kristi Noem has been incredible fighting for me. She said, ‘I’d never run against him because I can’t beat him.’ That was a very nice thing to say,” Trump said. (1:35)

Bartiromo asked about rumors that Trump’s campaign reached out to Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to explore having RFK Jr. run as Trump’s vice president.

Trump’s response was curt.

“It never happened,” he said.

Noem appeared during a separate segment of Sunday’s edition of “Sunday Morning Futures,” according to Newsweek.

“Has he contacted you about potentially being his running mate?” Bartiromo asked.

“No. We talk all the time, but we’ve never had that conservation,” Noem said, according to Newsweek.

