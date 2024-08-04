Share
Commentary

Watch: Trump Drops Bomb on Kamala, Shows Damning Reminder of Who She Really Is - 'These Are Her Own Words'

 By C. Douglas Golden  August 4, 2024 at 5:45am
Share

A few days ago, GOP senatorial nominee Dave McCormick released an ad that correctly noted that, if all goes as planned at the Democratic National Convention next month, she would be “the most liberal nominee in U.S. history.”

The ad basically went through a clip montage of why that is — of why Harris easily outpaces people like George McGovern and Michael Dukakis as the leftiest lefty ever to be the Democratic standard bearer. And yes, she even outdoes her boss.

Writing about the commercial at the time, I said that “any Republican who doesn’t run some variation on this ad — including Donald Trump — is a bloody fool.”

Well, it turns out Donald Trump and his team aren’t bloody fools. As a matter of fact, they’re running almost the same exact montage, which easily proves why Kamala shouldn’t be president in just over a minute and a half.

One of the only things missing, in fact, is McCormick’s opponent — incumbent Democratic Sen. Bob Casey — saying that Kamala “is inspiring and very capable.”

Trending:
Woman Forced to Give Birth Early After Making Simple Mistake With Contact Lenses

Obviously, every Democrat has been saying some variation on this over the past few weeks. This includes Barack and Michelle Obama, who both ceded to reality and officially endorsed Harris late last week.

Yet, on Truth Social, Trump posted to his official account that “Kamala Harris is dangerously liberal. These are her own words.”

And, as the ad notes at the beginning, “This is who the Democrats deposed Joe Biden for.” It’s not a pretty picture for anyone in the middle of the aisle.

For starters, consider that GovTrack rated Harris the most liberal out of 100 U.S. senators during her time in office. That means more liberal than Bernie Sanders, more liberal than Elizabeth Warren, more liberal than every other Democrat in the upper chamber.

Are you voting for Trump?

Confronted with this fact, there was merely a muted cackle.

Then there’s the issue of the border crisis. When confronted about abolishing Immigration and Customs Enforcement, she said “we need to think about maybe starting from scratch.” She tweeted that “everyone is welcome here” and there should be “#NoBanNoWall.”

Those aren’t words that Kamala Harris wants to hear right now — but she spoke them, all right. She also agreed that crossing the border illegally ought to be a civil offense and not a crime. Her plan for insurance would also provide free healthcare for illegal immigrants.

Allowing felons and terrorists to vote, including those on death row? “I think we should have that conversation,” Kamala said.

A Green New Deal banning offshore drilling? She’s “prepared” to do that if she becomes president.

Related:
Alert: Trump Still Dominating but Harris Is Real Threat in New Polling - MAGA Can't Get Lazy

For those who work in the fossil fuel industry? Don’t worry — Kamala is prepared to “transition” you “to the jobs of the future.” Presumably all those jobs her Green New Deal would create.

And, as McCormick ably pointed out in his ad, she even wants to get at what’s on your dinner table — specifically targeting red meat.

This is who the Democrats are putting up in place of a senescent man who does what his coterie of advisers tell him to do. She’s basically like a guided missile at what remains of American prosperity and sovereignty.

And, as you can see, this is what Trump and McCormick are pointing out. Note the similarities in the ads, with just a few differences particularly germane to Pennsylvania (particularly Kamala’s antipathy to fracking and, really, any form of fossil-based energy):

But a few more tweaks and a few more clips from the woman who became vice president because she managed to whitewash Joe Biden’s ugly, duplicitous history on race and, between now and Election Day, I guarantee you’ll get enough of Kamala to want forgetful Uncle Joe back — unless you’re a radical, of course.

Alas, there aren’t enough radicals in America to make President Harris a possibility. What the left is counting on is that this minute and a half stays buried for a few more months. If the Republicans let them get away with it, they have only themselves to blame.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , ,
Share
C. Douglas Golden
Contributor, Commentary
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014.
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014. Aside from politics, he enjoys spending time with his wife, literature (especially British comic novels and modern Japanese lit), indie rock, coffee, Formula One and football (of both American and world varieties).
Birthplace
Morristown, New Jersey
Education
Catholic University of America
Languages Spoken
English, Spanish
Topics of Expertise
American Politics, World Politics, Culture




Watch: Trump Drops Bomb on Kamala, Shows Damning Reminder of Who She Really Is - 'These Are Her Own Words'
Watch: Olympic Judo Star Disqualified After Violent Moment, Forcing Officials to Act
Democrat Strategist Enraged with Kamala Harris as She Keeps Making the Same Mistake, And It Could Cost Her
Former Opponent Says Embattled Olympic Boxer 'Hasn't Done Anything to Cheat,' but There's Still a Big Problem
Women's World Champion Speaks on Embattled Olympic Boxer, Somehow Makes Situation Even Worse
See more...

Conversation