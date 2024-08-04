Watch: Trump Drops Bomb on Kamala, Shows Damning Reminder of Who She Really Is - 'These Are Her Own Words'

A few days ago, GOP senatorial nominee Dave McCormick released an ad that correctly noted that, if all goes as planned at the Democratic National Convention next month, she would be “the most liberal nominee in U.S. history.”

The ad basically went through a clip montage of why that is — of why Harris easily outpaces people like George McGovern and Michael Dukakis as the leftiest lefty ever to be the Democratic standard bearer. And yes, she even outdoes her boss.

Writing about the commercial at the time, I said that “any Republican who doesn’t run some variation on this ad — including Donald Trump — is a bloody fool.”

Well, it turns out Donald Trump and his team aren’t bloody fools. As a matter of fact, they’re running almost the same exact montage, which easily proves why Kamala shouldn’t be president in just over a minute and a half.

One of the only things missing, in fact, is McCormick’s opponent — incumbent Democratic Sen. Bob Casey — saying that Kamala “is inspiring and very capable.”

Obviously, every Democrat has been saying some variation on this over the past few weeks. This includes Barack and Michelle Obama, who both ceded to reality and officially endorsed Harris late last week.

Yet, on Truth Social, Trump posted to his official account that “Kamala Harris is dangerously liberal. These are her own words.”

And, as the ad notes at the beginning, “This is who the Democrats deposed Joe Biden for.” It’s not a pretty picture for anyone in the middle of the aisle.

For starters, consider that GovTrack rated Harris the most liberal out of 100 U.S. senators during her time in office. That means more liberal than Bernie Sanders, more liberal than Elizabeth Warren, more liberal than every other Democrat in the upper chamber.

Are you voting for Trump? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (741 Votes) No: 0% (3 Votes)

Confronted with this fact, there was merely a muted cackle.

Then there’s the issue of the border crisis. When confronted about abolishing Immigration and Customs Enforcement, she said “we need to think about maybe starting from scratch.” She tweeted that “everyone is welcome here” and there should be “#NoBanNoWall.”

Those aren’t words that Kamala Harris wants to hear right now — but she spoke them, all right. She also agreed that crossing the border illegally ought to be a civil offense and not a crime. Her plan for insurance would also provide free healthcare for illegal immigrants.

Allowing felons and terrorists to vote, including those on death row? “I think we should have that conversation,” Kamala said.

A Green New Deal banning offshore drilling? She’s “prepared” to do that if she becomes president.

For those who work in the fossil fuel industry? Don’t worry — Kamala is prepared to “transition” you “to the jobs of the future.” Presumably all those jobs her Green New Deal would create.

And, as McCormick ably pointed out in his ad, she even wants to get at what’s on your dinner table — specifically targeting red meat.

This is who the Democrats are putting up in place of a senescent man who does what his coterie of advisers tell him to do. She’s basically like a guided missile at what remains of American prosperity and sovereignty.

And, as you can see, this is what Trump and McCormick are pointing out. Note the similarities in the ads, with just a few differences particularly germane to Pennsylvania (particularly Kamala’s antipathy to fracking and, really, any form of fossil-based energy):

Bob Casey just endorsed the most liberal nominee in U.S. history. pic.twitter.com/J0V6W7CUlh — Dave McCormick (@DaveMcCormickPA) July 23, 2024

But a few more tweaks and a few more clips from the woman who became vice president because she managed to whitewash Joe Biden’s ugly, duplicitous history on race and, between now and Election Day, I guarantee you’ll get enough of Kamala to want forgetful Uncle Joe back — unless you’re a radical, of course.

Alas, there aren’t enough radicals in America to make President Harris a possibility. What the left is counting on is that this minute and a half stays buried for a few more months. If the Republicans let them get away with it, they have only themselves to blame.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.