Watch: Trump Drops Epic Ad After Announcing Presidential Bid - Needs Only 38 Seconds

Former President Donald Trump unveiled a poignant, 38-second campaign ad on Sunday, just five days after announcing his plans to run for the White House again in 2024.

“Make an entrance. Make a run. And then, make history,” the narrator says in an understated video for the outspoken 45th president.

“Make a difference. Make good on your word,” the ad continues.

“Make it bigly. But most of all, make it great again. Trump.”

The simple but moving narration was juxtaposed against photos of Trump at his countless campaign rallies as well as at his former desk in the Oval Office.

The video’s visual and verbal imagery invoked the former president’s historic 2016 election victory and the international populist movement he launched.

The sober tone of the ad was markedly different from Trump’s usual high-octane, in-your-face communication style.

However, on Monday night, the brash billionaire dropped another campaign ad on his Truth Social network.

“Hi, perhaps you recognize me: it’s your favorite president,” Trump says in the humorous 1:37 video.

The ad shows videos of the former president juxtaposed against film excerpts where characters watch Trump intently on their television screens.

In the background, country music superstar Lee Greenwood sings his patriotic anthem “God Bless the USA.”

One montage shows Trump speaking at a podium as American flags wave majestically in the background.

Republican Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake shared the video on Twitter with the caption, “We need him now, more than ever.”

We need him now, more than ever. pic.twitter.com/c9aX7BhHC6 — Kari Lake (@KariLake) November 22, 2022

Numerous Trump supporters echoed those sentiments.

How my car, family, bank account and 401k miss the hell out of him https://t.co/ADMnCjLtnA — WeThePeople1783 (@WPeople1783) November 22, 2022

CHILLS. I love this country and I love DJT. — 1stAalltheWay (@eileeniepiepoo) November 22, 2022

At this point, many Americans are still reeling from midterm elections that were fraught with voting machine malfunctions and other suspicious issues.

Before we can look ahead to 2024, it is critical that our elections get cleaned up and made much more transparent so lingering doubts about the outcome don’t fester for weeks, months or even years.

Make America great again — by first making elections secure again.

CORRECTION, Nov. 22, 2022: Lee Greenwood’s name was misspelled in an earlier version of this article.

