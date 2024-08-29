Watch: Trump Drops Hammer on Kamala Harris, Says 'She's Not Very Smart' as Media Tries Making Interview Easier on Her

If voters ever saw an unfiltered version of Vice President Kamala Harris, they would recoil in large numbers.

Thus, the establishment media will protect the astoundingly unimpressive vice president for as long as possible.

In a clip from an interview with Rob Crilly of the U.K. Daily Mail, posted to the social media platform X on Thursday, former President Donald Trump reminded Americans of Harris’s glaring shortcomings by referring to her as “not very smart.”

Crilly began by asking Trump about the vice president’s forthcoming interview with CNN’s Dana Bash on Thursday. Harris’s embattled running mate, Democratic Gov. Tim Walz of Minnesota, will join her.

“Well I think it’s crazy. She’s gone months without talking to the press,” Trump said.

The former president then spent several minutes highlighting Harris’s intellectual dishonesty, as well as her lack of authenticity.

For instance, she has flip-flopped on crucial issues and even adopted popular Trump proposals as her own.

The former president also made sure to condemn the Democratic Party coup that elevated Harris to the top of the ticket at the expense of President Joe Biden.

Crilly then asked what questions Trump would like to see Bash pose to the vice president.

Trump replied first by wondering why Harris could not manage a live solo interview. After all, having engaged with the press so infrequently and reluctantly, the vice president can hardly hope to allay concerns about her fitness for the presidency by sitting for a taped interview.

“That’s not even an interview,” the former president critiqued.

But he did not stop there.

“She’s not very smart,” Trump said of Harris.

In fact, Trump suggested that Walz would appear in order to answer questions that Harris could not.

“I can’t imagine. Everyone’s waiting for her to do an interview [because] she’s been a very big failure in interviews before, as you know, a tremendous failure,” the former president said.

Trump then explained that he would like to see Bash question Harris on open borders, an electric vehicle mandate and a number of other positions on which the vice president has flip-flopped on.

Trump wants Kamala Harris to answer these questions in CNN interview https://t.co/NFNY5c8NtF pic.twitter.com/hsgVDGtxLt — Karli Bonne’ 🇺🇸 (@KarluskaP) August 29, 2024

Trump, of course, had it right. Harris’s handlers have hidden their candidate for as long as possible. Hence their recent and unsuccessful attempt to alter the rules of the presidential debate scheduled for Sept. 10 on ABC.

Meanwhile, the establishment media almost certainly will continue shielding voters from the full Harris experience — word salads and all.

