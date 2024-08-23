Watch: Trump Ends Interview With Reporter, Tells Her 'We're in Danger' Amid Report of New Assassination Threat

Deranged people, in and out of government, have created an unsustainable new normal.

Thanks to incessant fear-mongering and diabolical hatred from the Democrat-dominated establishment, a new cerebral pathology has taken hold.

As a result, former President Donald Trump must remain cognizant of lunatics who threaten him and the people around him at all times.

In a 15-second clip posted to the social media platform X on Thursday, Trump warned journalist Ali Bradley of News Nation that they should not stand and talk in their present location because of the danger posed by a potential assassin.

“Obviously an assassin tried to kill you,” Bradley said of the June 13 assassination attempt against Trump in Butler, Pennsylvania.

“Yeah, but you know what, can I tell you something? We’re in danger standing here talking. So let’s not talk any longer,” the former president said.

Bradley apparently had asked about another threatened assassination attempt during Trump’s Thursday visit to the southern border in Arizona.

“No, I know about it,” the former president said. “But they don’t want me standing here. They don’t want you standing here either. Have a good time. Thank you very much.”

You can watch the scary clip, shared by News Nation anchor Libbey Dean, below:

Trump cuts interview with @NewsNation @AliBradleyTV short citing safety concerns. “We’re in danger standing here talking, so let’s not talk any longer,” said Trump. “No, I know about it, but they don’t want me standing here. They don’t want you standing here either.“ pic.twitter.com/2S6Mb8ZNqd — Libbey Dean (@LibbeyDean_) August 22, 2024

Meanwhile, according to CNN, the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office in Arizona has taken 66-year-old Ronald Syvrud into custody.

On social media in the weeks preceding Trump’s visit to the county, Syvrud allegedly made multiple threats against Trump’s life.

The suspect had several outstanding warrants, including one for failing to register as a sex offender. DUI charges and a felony hit and run accounted for the other warrants.

“I’ve heard it’s dangerous, but I also have a job to do,” Trump said of his border visit, per CNN.

Indeed, after nearly a decade of establishment figures and their media minions turning Trump into the bogeyman of their sick imaginations, the former president now finds it dangerous to do his job.

Who would have guessed?

In any event, we cannot allow this to remain the new normal.

Trump, for instance, now speaks from behind bulletproof glass at his trademark outdoor rallies.

Likewise, each fresh piece of news from the July 13 assassination attempt makes the establishment look more and more complicit. The FBI and the Secret Service have engaged in an apparent cover-up. Google tried to bury the story altogether. And now it appears that would-be assassin Thomas Matthew Crooks communicated with people outside the country.

Furthermore, political violence remains in the front of our minds amid reports that Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. will drop out of the 2024 presidential race and “join forces” with Trump, perhaps as early as Friday in Arizona.

After all, Kennedy lost his uncle, President John F. Kennedy, to an assassin’s bullet in 1963. Then, five years later, Kennedy lost his father, former Attorney General Robert Kennedy, to another assassin’s bullet.

In short, the Democrat-dominated establishment and its operatives can stop the madness only by abandoning their pathological hatred.

Otherwise, if they stay on their present course, the urgency to defeat them at the ballot box will only intensify.

