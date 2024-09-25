Watch: Trump Explains 'This Is Why They Want to Kill Me' as Elections Gets Closer

The dam of forbearance that so far has retrained former President Donald Trump’s fighting instinct always seemed destined to break.

In fact, since the first assassination attempt against Trump in Butler, Pennsylvania, on July 13, and especially since another deranged would-be assassin tried to ambush him at his golf course in Palm Beach, Florida, ten days ago, I have often wondered — and I imagine many others have wondered also — how the former president has managed to continue campaigning without firing back, in a proverbial sense, at those who have tried to end his life, as well as at those who, wittingly or otherwise, have enabled those lethal designs.

All that forbearance finally came to an end Wednesday at a campaign event in North Carolina, where Trump spoke at length about the two assassination attempts, a suspected culprit and “why they want to kill me.”

“People in countries want to kill me. They’re not happy with me. It is — it’s a risky business. This is why they want to kill me,” Trump said in a clip posted to the social media platform X.

“They only kill consequential presidents. Remember that. But this is why, if you’re one of the countries that’s affected, you’re not happy with what I’m saying,” he continued.

If that sounds vague, it is because the former president already had identified and spoken at length about “they.” In this case, he meant foreign adversaries, particularly Iran.

“When they used to say they liked Barack Hussein Obama, of course they do, because he did nothing to help us. When they like [President Joe] Biden, who doesn’t know he’s alive, of course they like him, because he does nothing to bring your businesses back. He lets the world rob our country — the robber barons — he lets them rob and steal from our country, and most importantly he lets them take our jobs,” Trump said.

TRUMP: “This is why they want to kill me…” pic.twitter.com/zSqRZRHPaS — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 25, 2024

Readers who watch and listen to that clip in isolation might draw the wrong conclusion.

They might believe, for instance, that Trump merely used the assassination attempts to make a broader campaign-related point about jobs.

It would be more accurate, however, to say that he used the job-related point to highlight the assassination attempts.

Earlier in the event, the former president delivered four of the most surreal minutes in U.S. campaign speech history.

“As you know, there have been two assassination attempts on my life, that we know of,” Trump began. “And they may or may not involve — but possibly do — Iran.”

Remarkably, the former president then said he “can’t be sure” about the most probable culprit.

He proceeded to blast the FBI for its failure to access the two would-be assassins’ phones. In fact, he noted that the FBI’s “upper echelon” has focused more on imprisoning the regime’s primary political opponents.

“They had no problem breaking into the apps of the J6 hostages,” Trump said. That reference to victims of the Biden regime’s brutal persecution of ordinary Americans involved in the Capitol incursion of January 6, 2021, undoubtedly warmed the hearts of many patriots who have prayed that the former president would draw a clear line in the sand on that event, which has many hallmarks of federal entrapment.

“They could be Iran-based. They could also be something else,” Trump said of the would-be assassins’ phone apps.

Moments later, the former president threw down the gauntlet.

After thanking Democrats for a recent unanimous vote to increase Secret Service funding, Trump challenged Biden to take bold action.

“But if I were the president I would inform the threatening country, in this case Iran, that if you do anything to harm this person we are going to blow your largest cities and the country itself to smithereens. We’re gonna blow it to smithereens. You can’t do that,” the former president said, effectively, to the incumbent.

“And there would be no more threats,” he added.

Readers may watch Trump’s entire campaign speech in the YouTube video below:

Very early Wednesday morning on the social media platform Truth Social, Trump referred to “Big threats on my life by Iran.”

In that same post, he concluded that “An attack on a former President is a Death Wish for the attacker!”

Last week, Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida reported that a senior official from the Department of Homeland Security had informed him of five different assassination teams targeting Trump, three foreign and two domestic.

🚨 BREAKING NOW: Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) discloses that there are 5 known assassination teams in the U.S. after Presidential candidate Donald J. Trump. 3 inspired by foreign countries, and 2 from domestic soil. 👇 pic.twitter.com/cGsF1viqqd — D Icarus (@wingymcgee) September 19, 2024

Thus, truth be told, I confess that I have no idea what to think about any of this.

Judging by his comments, Trump certainly seemed to take the alleged Iranian threat seriously.

He did not, however, limit those comments to Iran. In fact, though he thanked Democrats for their vote on Secret Service funding, he also had appropriately harsh words for the tyrannical Biden regime that has targeted him and his supporters with relentless and merciless ferocity.

To say that we find ourselves in uncharted waters would hardly do the situation justice.

