Watch: Trump Extends Olive Branch to Elon, But Makes It Clear the 'Good Relationship' Is Over

It appears that cooler heads have prevailed in the rapidly escalating war of words between President Donald Trump and former Department of Government Efficiency head Elon Musk.

But don’t expect the two to be working closely together again anytime soon.

While speaking to White House reporters on Monday, Trump addressed a number of Musk-related topics, per Reuters — and featured a noticeably softer stance than just days earlier.

A relevant portion of the Q&A was posted to social media by a commentator with a big following, and you can watch it yourself below:

President Donald Trump on Elon Musk: “We had a great relationship and I wish him well — very well, actually.” pic.twitter.com/FhiZcP4xYw — ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) June 9, 2025

First, Trump was asked about both the red Tesla and Starlink internet services — both companies owned by Musk — present at the White House.

The president confirmed that while he may move the Tesla around, he wasn’t aware of any plans to ax Starlink, noting, “It’s a good service.”

As to where the president might move the gifted Tesla?

Did you share Musk’s concerns with the “Big Beautiful Bill”? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 31% (5 Votes) No: 69% (11 Votes)

“I have a lot of locations,” Trump said, with a smirk. “I got so many locations, I don’t know what to do with them all.”

The conversation then shifted to whether or not he had ever seen Musk get “physical” with the U.S. Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent.

“No, I didn’t,” Trump quickly responded, though, “He did have an argument.”

The reporter then asked Trump about Musk’s alleged drug use and if it ever was present at or affected White House operations.

“Do you think he ever had drugs here at the White House?” the reporter asked.

“I really don’t know,” Trump said. “I don’t think so. I hope not.”

It was at this point that Trump made clear that whatever bad blood had been brewed between the two had largely dissipated — but described their past “good relationship” in the past tense.

“Look, I wish him well,” Trump said. “You understand, we had a good relationship, and I just wish him well — very well, actually.”

While Trump made clear he “had” a good relationship with Musk, at the very least, whatever relationship the two currently have appears to be healing.

Musk responded to that viral clip with a simple response — a heart emoji:

❤️ — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 9, 2025

Whatever behind-the-scenes issues Trump and Musk may have had, it all spilled into the public when Musk began voicing strong objections to the One Big Beautiful Bill Act.

As those criticisms escalated (Musk has major budgetary concerns with the OBBB), an abnormally mum Trump finally jabbed back, prompting an eruption from Musk, which included agreeing for calls to impeach the president.

At its worst, in a since-deleted post, Musk claimed that Trump had some untoward connection with convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

These days, Musk has largely been voicing his support for Trump and his administration’s response to the anti-Immigration and Customs Enforcement riots happening in Los Angeles.

And Musk re-posted this from Vice President J.D. Vance:

People who were already violating the law are only violating the law because President Trump started enforcing the law. This is the logic of Newsom and his stooges. https://t.co/LRnmxuCtu6 — JD Vance (@JDVance) June 9, 2025

“People who were already violating the law are only violating the law because President Trump started enforcing the law,” an incredulous vice present posted Monday. “This is the logic of [Democratic California Gov. Gavin] Newsom and his stooges.”

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.