Demonstrators participate in the second "No Kings" protest Saturday in Thousand Oaks, California.
Demonstrators participate in the second "No Kings" protest Saturday in Thousand Oaks, California.

Watch: Trump Fires Back at 'Joke' 'No Kings' Protesters

 By V. Saxena  October 21, 2025 at 10:17am
President Donald Trump ruthlessly mocked the so-called “No Kings” protests Sunday evening, after being confronted about it while riding on Air Force One.

“I think it’s a joke,” he said. “I looked at the people. They’re not representative of this country. And I looked at all the brand new signs — I guess it was paid for by [George] Soros and other radical left lunatics. It looks like it was. We’re checking it out.”

“The demonstrations were very small, very ineffective. And the people were wacked out,” Trump added. “Will you look at those people? Those are not representative of the people of our country. By the way, I’m not a king. I’m not a king. I work my ass off to make our country great. That’s all it is. I’m not a king at all.”

The president’s remarks were made just one day after “No Kings” protests were reportedly organized in all 50 states.

In addition to slamming the protests and protesters, Trump posted memes to Truth Social mocking their central premise about him being a monarch, despite having been democratically elected to office.

One post showed Trump remaining in power until the year 90000. Another meme depicted him wearing a crown and flying a jet, while using it to bomb protesters with what appeared to be feces. The clip also had “Danger Zone” from the 1986 blockbuster film “Top Gun” blasting in the background.

During an interview on “Sunday Morning Futures” this week with Fox Business host Maria Bartiromo, the commander in chief doubled down on his insistence that he’s not a king, but rather a duly elected president.

Have you spotted any “No Kings” protests in your area?

“They’re referring to me as a king — I’m not a king,” he bluntly stated.

Trump then defended his decision to use the ongoing Democrat-fueled government shutdown to gut liberal programs and entitlements — something protesters have been using as “proof” that he’s a king.

“They [Democrats] made one mistake,” he said. “They didn’t realize that [the shutdown] gives me the right to cut programs that Republicans never wanted. Giveaways, welfare programs, etc., and we’re doing that. And we’re cutting them permanently.”

Indeed, he is.

The “No Kings” protesters also played into Trump’s assertion about them being “wacked out.”

Some protesters danced in place like court jesters:

Many dressed up like animals:

Others dressed up as lice and rolled around a massive rendition of the U.S. Constitution:

It was unclear what they were trying to prove.

V. Saxena
