Watch: Trump Full of Appreciation as He Comes Face-to-Face with Deputies Who Arrested Ryan Routh

How does he do it?

At what feels like the most perilous moment in living memory, when many of us can sense spiritual darkness gathering around the world’s worst people, somehow former President Donald Trump cheerfully presses onward with his mission to save Americans from history’s most diabolical ruling class.

In a 32-second clip filmed at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate and posted Tuesday to the social media platform X, the former president welcomed a group of Martin County Sheriff’s Office deputies who arrested 58-year-old would-be assassin Ryan Routh on Sunday in Florida.

Moreover, Trump sounded calm and grateful as he greeted the deputies.

“That’s good-looking stuff right there,” the former president said as he entered the room.

The 78-year-old Trump then strode toward the deputies with remarkable energy.

“That’s good-looking human beings, huh?” he added.

The former president then shook the deputies’ hands one by one and thanked them.

“I’m still here,” he said, referring to Sunday’s near-assassination.

President @realDonaldTrump meets with the Martin County Sheriff’s Office Deputies who activated the traffic stop on I-95 and took Ryan Routh into custody pic.twitter.com/XEZRR9anBQ — Margo Martin (@margommartin) September 17, 2024

Of course, Trump’s oft-demonstrated respect for law enforcement constitutes part of this story, but only a small part.

Indeed, in the context of both Sunday’s events and the July 13 assassination attempt in Butler, Pennsylvania — in particular the American left’s incomprehensibly deranged response to each attack — Trump’s gratitude toward the deputies took on new meaning.

In the future, Heaven forbid, should a would-be assassin take a shot at Vice President Kamala Harris, I and every Trump supporter I know would want the vice president safe, the assailant apprehended and the arresting officers honored in this same way.

Sadly, that differentiates us from Trump-hating lunatics who have lost their humanity.

Routh’s social media posts parroted establishment talking points about Trump as a “threat to democracy.”

Democrats, in other words, have used their insane rhetoric to fix a literal target on the former president.

Meanwhile, one can almost feel the anguish in the printed and spoken words of Donald Trump Jr. and former first lady Melania Trump as they have described their recent ordeal.

Even the former president himself has blamed Harris and President Joe Biden for their incendiary language about threats to democracy.

Nonetheless, amid reports of various security-related deficiencies, Trump has maintained what looks from the outside like supernatural perseverance.

In fact, the former president’s friend Steve Witkoff was present for the attempted assassination at Trump International Golf Club in Palm Beach, Florida, on Sunday and described the scene.

“I wish the whole country could have witnessed what happened yesterday, because they would have seen a real leader,” Witkoff said on Fox News Monday.

“To this minute, I don’t know why I continued to stand. I think maybe it has something to do with just by osmosis, just being around my friend. He’s so courageous you feel inspired that you want to demonstrate a little bit of that yourself, if you can,” Trump’s friend and golfing partner said of the former president.

Even social media users detected something similar in Trump’s meeting with the deputies.

“Slightly off topic, but look at his ease of movement compared to Biden,” one X user wrote.

Slightly off topic, but look at his ease of movement compared to Biden. — Mocking SF Values (@Mockingsfvalues) September 17, 2024

Another X user described the former president as “incredibly agile for his age.”

Trump is incredibly agile for his age. — Hedgewood 🇺🇲 (@Hedgewood14) September 17, 2024

What accounts for Trump’s age-defying strength?

In an interview with Dr. Phil McGraw published late last month, the former president credited divine intervention for his unlikely survival of the July assassination attempt.

“I mean, the only thing I can think is that God loves our country,” Trump said. “And He thinks we’re going to bring our country back. He wants to bring it back. It’s so bad right now what’s happening.”

In short, God saved Trump’s life. And God has also given the former president the physical and spiritual strength required to continue the fight.

“We don’t love this man nearly as much as he deserves,” one X user wrote of Trump.

We don’t love this man nearly as much as he deserves — Alpha-Bravo (@aburk203) September 17, 2024

Indeed, we must love him more, for we cannot deny that God has brought light into our present darkness via the hope-inspiring calm, courage, gratitude and physical strength daily exhibited by the former president.

