Watch: Trump Gives Gavin Newsom a Harsh New Nickname During Border Speech

Former President Donald Trump debuted a new — to him, anyway — nickname for the governor of California during a visit to the U.S. border with Mexico at Eagle Pass, Texas, on Thursday.

Speaking about the differences between his administration’s border policies and those of Democrats, Trump, 77, brought up the leftist “promises” of government handouts that only logically encouraged immigrants to enter the U.S. by any means possible, legal or otherwise.

“We weren’t promising free education, free medical, free everything,” he said of his own approach. “I mean, all the promises that are made, no wonder they come.

“I mean, you look at what this governor, Newscum, from California — isn’t that his name? Newscum,” Trump said. “What he’s done to California is unbelievable.”

You can see those comments below.

Trump: You look at what this Governor New Scum from California. Is that his name? . pic.twitter.com/34oU9slac1 — Acyn (@Acyn) February 29, 2024

Numerous social media users, however, corrected those who claimed the nickname was new.

It’s not new. This name has been circulating in California for many years. — Tanya Berlaga (@TBerlaga) February 29, 2024

Uhhh, we’ve been calling him that since he’s been in politics. It’s not new.🙄 — Tenn Bear 🐻 (@akaBarni) March 1, 2024

Californians have been referring to him that way for years…. 🙄 pic.twitter.com/KoIFUu91iB — TInaMariePx2 (@PerezTMx2) March 1, 2024

Trump’s campaign visit to the border was part of his effort to contrast his immigration policies with those of President Joe Biden’s administration — and a report from Reuters implied that it might be working, as some Texas Democrats are saying they may vote for Trump, the likely Republican presidential nominee, in November.

“If it’s Biden and Trump, that’s a little bit tough because I am a Democrat, but I don’t like what we’re living,” lifelong Democrat Asalia Casares, a Maverick County tax official who herself is running for reelection this year, told the outlet when asked how she’d vote in the presidential election.

“I don’t like what’s happening in our borders,” she added. “I would probably say Trump.”

