Watch: Trump Gives Gavin Newsom a Harsh New Nickname During Border Speech

 By George C. Upper III  March 1, 2024 at 6:38am
Former President Donald Trump debuted a new — to him, anyway — nickname for the governor of California during a visit to the U.S. border with Mexico at Eagle Pass, Texas, on Thursday.

Speaking about the differences between his administration’s border policies and those of Democrats, Trump, 77, brought up the leftist “promises” of government handouts that only logically encouraged immigrants to enter the U.S. by any means possible, legal or otherwise.

“We weren’t promising free education, free medical, free everything,” he said of his own approach. “I mean, all the promises that are made, no wonder they come.

“I mean, you look at what this governor, Newscum, from California — isn’t that his name? Newscum,” Trump said. “What he’s done to California is unbelievable.”

Numerous social media users, however, corrected those who claimed the nickname was new.

Trump’s campaign visit to the border was part of his effort to contrast his immigration policies with those of President Joe Biden’s administration — and a report from Reuters implied that it might be working, as some Texas Democrats are saying they may vote for Trump, the likely Republican presidential nominee, in November.

“If it’s Biden and Trump, that’s a little bit tough because I am a Democrat, but I don’t like what we’re living,” lifelong Democrat Asalia Casares, a Maverick County tax official who herself is running for reelection this year, told the outlet when asked how she’d vote in the presidential election.

“I don’t like what’s happening in our borders,” she added. “I would probably say Trump.”

George C. Upper III
George Upper is the former Editor-in-Chief of The Western Journal and was a weekly co-host of "WJ Live," powered by The Western Journal. He is currently a contributing editor in the areas of faith, politics and culture. A former U.S. Army special operator, teacher and consultant, he is a lifetime member of the NRA and an active volunteer leader in his church. Born in Foxborough, Massachusetts, he has lived most of his life in central North Carolina.
Conversation