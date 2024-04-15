Share
News

Watch: Trump Gives Shocking Response to Pro-Palestinian 'Genocide Joe' Chant at His Rally

 By Johnathan Jones  April 15, 2024 at 7:51am
Share

Former President Donald Trump surprised many on social media with his response to claims that President Joe Biden is supporting “genocide” in Gaza.

When some in the crowd at Trump’s campaign event Saturday in Schnecksville, Pennsylvania, began to chant “Genocide Joe!” he agreed with them.

The Republican presidential candidate was addressing a large crowd in the battleground state when the chant broke out.

“Genocide Joe! Genocide Joe!” people directly in front of him shouted.

Trump let them finish before he took to his microphone and responded to the chant.

Trending:
USA Today Changes Trump Headline Shortly After Getting Chewed Out by the Biden Campaign

“They’re not wrong,” the former president said after a few moments of silence. “They’re not wrong.”

“He’s done everything wrong,” Trump concluded of Biden.



He did not expound on what, if anything, he would do differently regarding Israel’s ongoing war against Hamas in Gaza, but the former president has been a staunch ally of the Jewish state.

Do you agree with Trump?

The comments also came as Israel and its allies — including the United States — were shooting down hundreds of missiles and drones that had been fired at Israel by Iran.

After the Pennsylvania rally, there was a great deal of confusion about Trump’s agreement with the “genocide” chant, which implies Biden’s support for Israel has made him complicit in a supposed “genocide” of Palestinians.

Many who came across clips of the event pointed out the 45th president is a supporter of Israel:

Related:
Trump Speaks Out on Morning of Historic Criminal Trial: 'I Want My Voice Back'

Others opined that Trump appeared unsure of how to respond to the chants, which could be considered a political landmine:

In the words of the left-wing The Washington Post, “‘Genocide Joe’ is a phrase used by pro-Palestine protesters against President Biden because of his unconditional support of Israel amid its onslaught in Gaza.”

In any event, Trump made his support for the people of Israel crystal clear in Pennsylvania:

He also later took to his Truth Social platform Saturday evening and commented, “AMERICA SUPPORTS ISRAEL!”

An Important Message from Our Staff:

 

We who work here at The Western Journal have fought for years against Big Tech and the elites who want to shut us down and then shut America down. 

 

Make no mistake — nothing will be the same after November 2024. Will you help us fight? Will you help us expose the America-hating elites who will do everything they can to steal this election? 

 

We’re a small group of people fighting to save the country for our readers and for our own family and friends. Can we count on your help?

 

At this point, Big Tech has cut off our access to 90% of advertisers. Imagine if someone took 90% of your paycheck and there was nothing you could do. They’re trying to starve us out.

 

Donations from readers like you have literally helped keep our lights on, and we need you now more than ever. 

 

We operate on a shoestring budget, but with that budget, we terrify the globalists. Please help us continue the fight. Stand with us, and we will never surrender.

 

Thank you for reading The Western Journal and for believing in America. 

 

It is a pleasure to serve you.

 

P.S. Please don’t let the America-hating left win. Stand with us today!

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , , , , ,
Share
Johnathan Jones
Staff Writer
Johnathan Jones has worked as a reporter, an editor, and producer in radio, television and digital media.
Johnathan "Kipp" Jones has worked as an editor and producer in radio and television. He is a proud husband and father.




Watch: Trump Gives Shocking Response to Pro-Palestinian 'Genocide Joe' Chant at His Rally
Watch: Caitlin Clark Joins 'SNL,' Roasts 'Weekend Update' Host After He Says Iowa Will Replace Her Jersey with an Apron
Gun Store Sees 90-Minute Sales Bonanza When High-Capacity Magazine Ban Is Temporarily Lifted
Biden Gets Called 'Tone Deaf' as He Announces Major Student Loan Cancellation
Biden Administration Announces New Gun Control Measures - Republicans Slam as 'Unconstitutional'
See more...

Conversation